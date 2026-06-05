Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Pregnant Mother and Unborn Son in Belfast

Christopher Hughes has admitted to the murder of Keisha Montgomery and the killing of her unborn child at her Belfast home. He faces a mandatory life sentence with a tariff hearing set for September 2026.

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a pregnant mother-of-two and causing the death of her unborn son in a brutal attack at her home in Belfast.

Christopher Hughes, 34, from Ardglen Place in the city, appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday where he admitted killing 28-year-old Keisha Montgomery and intentionally destroying the life of her unborn child. The double tragedy unfolded on June 27, 2025, at Ms Montgomery's home on Elmfield Walk in the west of the city. Emergency services were called to the address following reports of a disturbance, but despite their efforts, Ms Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her unborn son, who was due to be born within weeks, also did not survive. During the brief arraignment, Hughes stood in the dock flanked by two prison officers as his solicitor David Jones informed Madam Justice McBride that the defendant was prepared to enter his pleas despite the ongoing withdrawal of services by legal professionals.

Mr Jones stated: The accused is aware of the consequences of the action he is about to take and the arraignment can proceed, My Lady. When the charges were put to him by a court clerk, Hughes answered guilty to both counts: the murder of Keisha Montgomery and the charge of intending to destroy the life of a child capable of being born alive by a wilful act, thereby causing the child to die before having an independent existence.

The court heard that the second charge pertains to the unlawful killing of an unborn child under the Criminal Justice Act (Northern Ireland) 1966. Madam Justice McBride addressed Hughes directly, saying: In light of the pleas, there is only one sentence of imprisonment that I can impose, and that is one of life imprisonment.

She then set a date for the tariff hearing, which will determine the minimum term Hughes must serve before becoming eligible for parole, for Friday, September 11, 2026. Crown barrister Geraldine McCullough KC indicated that the prosecution would be presenting victim impact statements from Ms Montgomerys family, who were seated in the public gallery throughout the proceedings. Defence counsel Mr Jones stated he would be seeking a pre-sentence report on Hughes.

Following the hearing, Hughes was handcuffed and led from the dock to be returned to custody at HMP Maghaberry. Outside the court, Ms Montgomery's family released a statement paying tribute to a loving mother, daughter, and sister whose life was brutally cut short. They described her as a vibrant young woman who adored her two children and was eagerly anticipating the birth of her third child. The family said: Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces.

Keisha was taken from us in the most violent and senseless way, and we will never forgive the man responsible. Her unborn baby boy never got the chance to take his first breath, and that is a loss we will carry forever. The case has shocked the local community in west Belfast, with neighbours laying floral tributes outside her home in the days following the attack.

Domestic abuse charities have also highlighted the tragedy as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by women in abusive relationships. A spokesperson for Women's Aid said: This is every mother's worst nightmare. We urge anyone experiencing domestic violence to seek help immediately. The tariff hearing next year will determine how long Hughes will spend behind bars before he can be considered for release. He has been remanded in custody until then





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Pregnant Woman Unborn Child Death Belfast Court Life Sentence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Starmer apologises for British army killing of five people in Belfast in 1972British prime minister says the government accepts findings of Springhill inquest and deeply regrets deaths

Read more »

Twice as hard to afford a home in Dublin as Belfast, new CSO data showsReport comparing economies North and South shows higher earnings means taxes on income are higher in the Republic

Read more »

Man pleads guilty to arson attack on IPAS centre in Dundalk, mother and newborn among those rescuedA 23-year-old man pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage by fire to an IPAS centre in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Halloween night, leading to the evacuation of five adults and nine children, including a mother and her 20-day-old baby who were rescued from a balcony.

Read more »

Teenager 'Addicted to Stealing Cars' Pleads Guilty to 11 ChargesA 15-year-old boy, described as being 'addicted to stealing cars', has pleaded guilty to 11 charges including motor theft and interference in Dublin Children's Court. The teenager, who has three prior convictions, admitted to five charges involving cars between July and December last year. The incidents took place in Dublin, Wexford, and Wicklow. Defence barrister Orla Doolin stated that the boy had been very forthright in his dealings with the Probation Service but lacked insight into his offending and 'thrill-seeking behaviour'. A pre-sentence report revealed that the boy had little understanding of the impact of his actions on the community. The defence acknowledged an escalation in the boy's behaviour but argued that earlier intervention could have prevented it. The child and family agency attended the proceedings and scheduled a special meeting to discuss the boy's future. The boy has been in custody for a month and is attending the gym and education at the detention centre. Counsel asked the judge to consider the boy's young age and his guilty plea, which spared witnesses from testifying in court.

Read more »