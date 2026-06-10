Man Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder of Three Children in Dublin

A 52-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of three children in Dublin city centre three years ago. The trial is expected to last several weeks with the prosecution presenting its case first.

A man has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of three children in Dublin city centre three years ago. Riad Bouchaker , 52, of no fixed address, appeared before the Central Criminal Court on Monday charged with the attempted murder of two girls and one boy, and assault causing serious harm to a care worker, at Parnell Square East in Dublin City on November 23 2023.

Speaking through an interpreter, he pleaded not guilty to all eight charges. A jury of nine men and three women were sworn in on Monday afternoon ahead of the trial opening on Wednesday morning. The trial judge told prospective jurors at the Central Criminal Court today it was inevitable that they may have been exposed to the significant degree of publicity about what happened after the events of 23 November, 2023 on Parnell Square.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said jurors should ask themselves whether anything they've seen or heard about those events prevents them being open-minded and objective in relation to the trial. The trial is expected to last several weeks with the prosecution presenting its case first





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Riad Bouchaker Attempted Murder Dublin City Centre Central Criminal Court Jury Trial

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