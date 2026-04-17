Man Receives Six-Year Prison Sentence for Brutal Attacks on Two Women, Including Pregnant Partner

A 21-year-old man, Harry Bamidele, has been sentenced to six years in prison for two separate assaults that occurred a year apart. The first victim was attacked with an iron over a drug debt, and the second victim was his pregnant partner, whom he strangled while out on bail for the initial offense. Bamidele's defense cited a history of childhood trauma and a normalization of violence in his psychology.

Harry Bamidele, a 21-year-old resident of Clondalkin, Dublin, has been handed a six-year prison sentence by the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for two separate and violent assaults against women. The court heard harrowing details of attacks that occurred approximately a year apart, with one of the victims being Bamidele's pregnant partner .

The defense argued that Bamidele's psychology had become deeply affected by a history of enduring violence from a young age, leading to a normalization of such behavior.

The first victim was targeted by Bamidele, who was her drug dealer, due to an outstanding debt. On September 19th, 2024, Bamidele entered the woman's home, where he confronted her and proceeded to strike her repeatedly over the head with a clothes iron. She recounted to gardaí that he hit her approximately 20 times within a mere 30 seconds, leaving her home covered in blood. During the brutal assault, Bamidele allegedly stated, Look what you made me do. It's not about the money. It's the principle.

Following this attack, Bamidele was arrested and subsequently released on bail. It was while out on bail for the first offense that Bamidele committed his second, and arguably more heinous, crime. On October 6th, 2025, he attacked his pregnant partner at her home. Garda Mark Hughes testified that the altercation began verbally in the bedroom, escalating to a point where the victim attempted to secure herself in the bathroom. However, Bamidele forcibly broke down the bathroom door. The victim described the strangulation as lasting two to three minutes, during which she experienced an inability to breathe and overwhelming fear. A week later, Bamidele returned to her home and issued further threats, instilling significant fear in the victim, prompting her to contact the Gardaí. Upon their arrival, officers found Bamidele in possession of scissors, with his partner visibly terrified. He was then arrested.

Under cross-examination, Garda Hughes acknowledged that Bamidele claimed to have been under the influence of tablets on the day of the second assault. David Fleming, Bamidele's barrister, informed Judge Elma Sheahan that his client expressed remorse and wished to apologize to his first victim. Bamidele had already offered an apology to his former partner, which she had accepted, acknowledging his loss of control.

Mr. Fleming presented a psychological report detailing Bamidele's poor mental health, psychological vulnerability, and inadequate coping mechanisms. He explained that Bamidele, the second youngest of five children, experienced his father's departure from the family and was largely raised by a much older brother who resorted to violence for discipline. This challenging upbringing, coupled with early exposure to drug dealing and heavy substance abuse, including cocaine and benzodiazepines, contributed to his current psychological state.

The court considered the details of the assaults, the defendant's prior record, and the mitigating factors presented by the defense in reaching its sentencing decision. The severity of the violence and the fact that Bamidele committed the second attack while on bail for the first were significant considerations for the judge





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Assault Domestic Violence Imprisonment Drug Debt Pregnant Partner

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