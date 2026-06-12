Man receives suspended sentence for cheque deception in fuel purchases

A Dublin court sentenced a businessman to a suspended three-year term for using bounced cheques to obtain diesel fuel, citing financial hardship and early guilty plea as mitigating factors.

The Dublin Circuit Criminal Court dealt with a case involving Kenneth Browne, a 47-year-old man from Balbriggan Road in Skerries, County Dublin. Browne had pleaded guilty to two counts of deception, with the offences taking place in the Balbriggan area on March 20 and 26, 2019.

The court heard details of how Browne, who operated a haulage company, arranged to purchase diesel fuel from a supplier identified as Roy O'Neill. The initial agreement was for 2,500 litres of green diesel at a price of €1,800. When Mr. O'Neill insisted on payment in advance via bank transfer, Browne instead requested to pay by cheque, a request to which the supplier ultimately agreed after some discussion.

On the day of the first delivery, Browne provided a cheque for the €1,800, which Mr. O'Neill then lodged into his bank account. The cheque was not cleared immediately, with the bank indicating it would take several days. Still needing more fuel, Browne subsequently placed an order for a much larger quantity, 5,000 litres, again indicating he would pay by cheque upon delivery.

Mr. O'Neill, becoming cautious after the first cheque's status was uncertain, decided to deliver the second load personally and to require the cheque before offloading any fuel. However, while Browne went to retrieve the cheque, Mr. O'Neill grew impatient and left the premises without completing the transaction, deciding he would not supply more fuel until the first payment cleared.

After a few days, Mr. O'Neill checked his online banking and it appeared the first cheque had cleared, leading him to authorize the delivery of the 5,000 litres. Shortly thereafter, both cheques bounced, prompting repeated phone calls between the parties. The matter was reported to the Gardaí, and an investigation followed. Browne voluntarily attended for an interview, made full admissions, and cooperated with the authorities.

Mr. O'Neill did not submit a victim impact statement. It was noted that Browne had made some partial repayments but these ceased after a dispute arose regarding the issuance of a receipt until the full debt was settled. Sentencing was carried out by Judge Jonathan Dunphy. The judge outlined that Browne had made a conscious dishonest decision to write two cheques for fuel that he knew would not clear.

He cited background circumstances where Browne had encountered severe financial difficulties following some poor business decisions, which led to his bank repossessing some of his company's trucks. The judge acknowledged that Browne had some relevant previous convictions, which he considered as an aggravating factor, establishing a headline sentence of two and a half years. In mitigation, the judge took into account Browne's early guilty plea, his admissions, and his lack of recent adverse findings.

He also considered the contents of a letter of apology from Browne himself and a separate letter from Browne's wife. Based on these factors, the judge decided to impose a sentence of three years but suspended it in full on the condition that Browne adheres to strict terms for that period. The judge expressed his view that a custodial sentence was not warranted in this instance due to the mitigating circumstances. The two counts were ordered to run concurrently.

The defense, represented by Michael Bowman SC, emphasized that Browne had been an accomplished sportsman whose career was ended by injury. After returning to Ireland, he worked in the family business before founding his own haulage enterprise. Counsel argued that his client, facing the collapse of his company, resorted to these short-sighted and illegal actions in a desperate attempt to save the business. It was further stated that Browne is now employed full-time and has been formally discharged from bankruptcy.

Supporting this, the Garda witness, Garda Conall Harkin, confirmed that Browne had attended court that day carrying a bank draft for the full amount still owed to Mr. O'Neill, demonstrating an effort to make restitution. The case underscores the legal consequences of using bounced cheques in commercial transactions and the court's balancing of aggravating factors such as previous convictions against mitigating factors like early pleas, post-offense conduct, and evidence of rehabilitation





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Cheque Deception Fuel Fraud Suspended Sentence Dublin Court Business Bankruptcy Mitigation Aggravating Factors

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