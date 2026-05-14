Man Remanded in Custody After Brutal Attacks on Former Partners

Ben Curry faces the activation of a suspended sentence after admitting to violent assaults and knifepoint threats against two ex-girlfriends in Athlone.

Ben Curry, a twenty-five-year-old man, has been remanded in custody at the Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court following a series of violent encounters with two of his former partners.

The court heard harrowing details of attacks that Judge Keenan Johnson described as 'disgusting, disturbing, and obnoxious'. Curry had previously been handed a seven-year sentence, with a significant portion of that term suspended for five years, but he now faces the possibility of having that suspension revoked due to failures in complying with his probation requirements. The level of violence exhibited by the defendant has caused deep concern within the judicial system, highlighting a pattern of aggression and control.

The first incident occurred on New Year's Day in 2023 at the Gate Lodge Apartments in Willow Park, Athlone, County Westmeath. At the time, Curry was couch surfing and had been taken in by a young woman who was staying in student accommodation. While the victim was in the shower, Curry accessed her mobile phone and became enraged after seeing messages sent to a former boyfriend.

He forced her out of the shower, punched a hole through the wall, and caused property damage estimated at fifteen hundred euros. The assault escalated as he slapped her across the face and lifted her off the ground. In a particularly terrifying turn of events, Curry returned armed with a kitchen knife.

He held the blunt edge of the weapon against her face and demanded that she pick a finger or a toe to be cut off as punishment for texting other men. The victim eventually managed to escape the apartment once he calmed down and sought help from her mother. A second, equally brutal attack took place on May 22nd, 2023, in a public area behind the Athlone Town Shopping Centre.

This victim had previously attempted to end her brief relationship with Curry via a message on Snapchat, expressing that she no longer wished to see him. Despite being on bail for other matters at the time, Curry confronted the woman and subjected her to a vicious beating that lasted approximately forty minutes. During this prolonged assault, he pushed her to the ground and repeatedly punched, head-butted, and kneed her in the face.

To conclude the attack, he robbed her of an iPhone valued at nine hundred euros. The court heard that this woman continues to suffer from severe trust issues and lives in constant fear, noting that she hated her own appearance following the injuries she sustained. During the proceedings, the court examined the psychiatric background of the defendant.

Forensic reports indicated that Curry had been placed into state care at the age of four and suffered from significant childhood abuse and abandonment. These early traumas were linked to his current struggles with anger management.

Furthermore, Curry has a substantial criminal history, including six prior convictions for drug possession, trespassing, and the possession of knives, as well as threats to kill or cause serious harm. He had already served a two-year sentence before these latest offenses. In his defense, Curry explained that his failure to meet with his psychologist or comply with his probation officer was a direct result of becoming homeless at the end of last year.

He claimed that he has since connected with an agency providing housing assistance and pleaded with the court not to send him back to prison. Judge Johnson deferred his final ruling until later in the week to allow for further inquiries into Curry's current employment and accommodation status. The court must now weigh the severity of his past violent behavior against his current circumstances to determine if the suspended sentence should be fully activated





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