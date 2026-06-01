Man Remanded in Custody After Police Officer Struck by Stolen Police Car

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged in relation to a series of driving incidents that saw a police officer struck by a stolen police car. The officer was injured in a horrific incident and the police are still investigating the circumstances of the incident.

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged in relation to a series of driving incidents that saw a police officer struck by a stolen police car .

Kieran Turley, 27, from Vianstown Road in Downpatrick, appeared before the town's magistrates' court on Monday charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle with no insurance. District judge Peter Magill refused his application for bail and he was remanded in custody to appear before court again later in June. The incidents unfolded in the early hours of Sunday when a blue Volkswagen Jetta failed to stop for officers on several occasions in the town.

The car was later located by police in the Ballymote Walk area and officers on foot pursued a man observed exiting the vehicle in the direction of the Colmcille Road. As officers involved in this chase returned to their PSNI vehicle, they observed someone in the driver's seat. Police said the individual drove erratically and directly towards one of the officers. The officer discharged one round from his firearm before he was struck by the stolen police car.

The court heard that the Jetta failed to stop for officers on a number of occasions in Downpatrick in the early hours of Sunday, the first at around 4.45am. The car then took off at speed before coming to a stop again, when a passenger, who appeared to be holding a bottle of alcohol, exited and signalled in an apparently confrontational way for police to approach. The car then took off again at speed.

Police described the driving as dangerous, weaving across both lanes of traffic, hitting the grass verge. The court heard that when the car was found at 5.30am in Ballymote Walk, CCTV showed that the driver was wearing a red coloured top.

The court was told that Turley was found at 7.30am in the garden of a nearby property, wearing clothes similar to those in the CCTV images captured two hours earlier and with the keys to the Jetta in his pocket. The court heard Turley made no comment during his police interview. A PSNI detective constable told the court he could connect the accused to the charges.

Applying for bail, a legal representative for Turley highlighted that police had already been prepared to bail his client until September in respect of the two other alleged offences they needed more time to investigate. The lawyer also contended that no-one had actually seen Turley driving the vehicle. He said police were also investigating whether a female had been driving the Jetta.

The judge rejected the bail application and remanded Turley in custody to appear before court again on June 25. On Monday morning, the police officer who was struck by the stolen PSNI vehicle was described as being injured in a horrific incident. My thoughts are with the officer who was injured, his loved ones and colleagues across the Police Service of Northern Ireland, who continue to serve with bravery in challenging circumstances. This was a horrific incident.

Those who wear the uniform do so to protect the public and uphold the law and any attack on them is an attack on the safety of our communities





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Police Officer Struck Stolen Police Car Driving Incidents Custody Court Hearing

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