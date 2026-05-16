Man's body found in Artane house, Garda investigation underway

The news text is about a Garda investigation after a man's body was found in a property in Artane, Dublin. The man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at a garda station in north Dublin. The body remains at the house to be preserved for examination by Garda forensic experts.

A Garda investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a property in Artane on Saturday. Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call from a house on Brookwood Heights, Artane, shortly after 12.30am.

, a man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at a garda station in north Dublin. The body of the man remains at the house which is being preserved for an examination by Garda forensic experts. The local coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a postmortem will be arranged. A senior investigating officer and a garda family liaison officer have been assigned to the case. An incident room has been established at Clontarf Garda station





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Garda Investigation Man's Body Found In Artane House Arrested Person Questioning At Garda Station Incident Room Established Garda Family Liaison Officer Assigned Investigating Officer And State Pathologist No

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