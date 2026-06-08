Man Sentenced to 12.5 Years for Rape and Sexual Abuse of Two Sisters in Dublin

A Dublin man has been jailed for twelve and a half years after being convicted of raping and sexually abusing two sisters from his neighbourhood during their childhood. The perpetrator, David Mason, denied all charges but was found guilty following a trial. Both victims waived anonymity to allow the offender's naming while protecting their own identities. The older sister endured escalating abuse including rape over two years starting at age seven; the younger sister was assaulted from age three. The case only came to light after the younger sister reported to gardaí in 2020. In powerful victim impact statements, the women described lifelong trauma, including panic attacks, nightmares, and suicidal ideation. The judge imposed consecutive sentences totaling 13.5 years, suspending the final 12 months, acknowledging the severe and lasting harm caused.

A man has been sentenced to twelve and a half years in prison for the rape and sexual abuse of two sisters from his neighbourhood when they were children.

David Mason, 49, of Graigue Court, Ballymun, Dublin 11, denied all charges but was convicted following a trial at the Central Criminal Court last March. He had pleaded not guilty to a total of 28 counts, including 23 counts of sexual assault and five counts of rape against the first sister, and three charges of sexual assault against her younger sister.

Both women have chosen to waive their anonymity, allowing the perpetrator to be named in reporting, while requesting that their own identities remain protected. The older sister, who was seven years old when Mason, then 19, first began to abuse her, described an escalating pattern of abuse that continued for two years and included five incidents of rape. She recalled the first incident involved him touching her breast over her clothing while she was playing.

On another occasion, he met her as she exited the bathroom and led her by the hand into his brother's bedroom, where he laid her on the bed and sexually assaulted her. She stated that the abuse occurred on a weekly, sometimes biweekly basis, particularly when she visited Mason's home. The first rape occurred around the time of her First Communion. She told him to stop because he was hurting her, but he continued regardless.

She kept the abuse secret until her younger sister came forward to gardaí in September 2020. At that point, their mother approached the older sister, and she disclosed that Mason had also abused her. The younger sister, who is 16 years younger than Mason, told authorities that he first sexually assaulted her when she was approximately three years old. She had previously disclosed the abuse to two friends during secondary school and later told her mother.

She had been struggling with her mental health for some time before making her formal complaint to gardaí in September 2020. Mason was interviewed by police in November 2021. He acknowledged knowing the sisters and living in the same neighbourhood but denied all allegations. He was charged in 2022, and during the legal proceedings, the older sister made additional allegations of sexual assault and rape.

During sentencing, the older sister delivered a powerful victim impact statement, recounting a deep sense of shame and disgust she has never fully escaped. She expressed guilt for not being able to protect her younger sister, though she emphasized, "I was a child - I did not have the ability to protect myself.

" She described suffering from panic attacks and nightmares, stating that no child should have to bear such memories. "You changed how I experienced everything, for 30 years of my life, but despite everything, you did not end my story," she told the court. "Today I stand here as grown after fighting for so long for little - I am who I choose to be. I am brave and strong," she declared.

She labeled Mason a "pathetic excuse of a man" and held him "accountable for the choices he made and the harm he caused," concluding with gratitude to the judge for his wisdom, patience, and guidance throughout the proceedings. The younger sister's impact statement revealed that her life has been permanently overshadowed by the abuse, with the emotional trauma never subsiding.

She admitted to viewing suicide as an escape and struggles with large gaps in her childhood memories, which she believes are linked to the trauma. Defence counsel Eoghan Cole stated that his client is a father of two and maintains his innocence. Judge Kerida Naidoo imposed consecutive sentences to reflect the existence of two distinct victims, totaling thirteen years and six months. He suspended the final twelve months of that term under strict conditions.

The judge noted that the victim impact statements clearly demonstrated the serious and enduring impact of Mason's offending behaviour on both women





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Sexual Abuse Rape Child Abuse Dublin Sentencing Victim Impact Statement Central Criminal Court Gardaí Sisters Trauma

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