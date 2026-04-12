Man Shot in Hand in Derry: PSNI Launches Witness Appeal

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in the hand in Derry. The incident occurred on the Bushmills Road in Coleraine between 1:00 AM and 1:30 AM. The police are appealing for anyone with information or footage to contact them.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland ( PSNI ) is actively seeking witnesses following a shooting incident in Derry where a man sustained a hand injury. The incident occurred late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, specifically between 1:00 AM and 1:30 AM. According to initial reports, the victim was walking along the Bushmills Road in Coleraine when he was confronted by an assailant. The assailant, described as a male, was entirely clad in black clothing and had their face concealed.

This individual discharged four shots at the victim. One of the shots struck the victim in the hand. Emergency services were immediately contacted, and the injured man was promptly transported to a local hospital for medical attention and is currently receiving treatment for his injury. The PSNI officers immediately responded to the scene and initiated a thorough investigation, including a forensic examination of the area. Road closures were implemented to facilitate the investigation and to ensure the safety of the public. The section of the Bushmills Road, extending from the junction of the Ballycastle Road to the junction of the Artillery Road, was temporarily closed to traffic and it remains so as officers meticulously examine the area and gather evidence related to the shooting. Police presence was visible in the area throughout the morning and into the afternoon, with officers conducting door-to-door inquiries and gathering any potential evidence. The police are urging anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the Bushmills Road around the time of the shooting to come forward and share any information they possess. Detectives are particularly interested in any dashcam footage, doorbell camera recordings, or other forms of video evidence that could aid in their investigation. The investigation is still ongoing and officers are working diligently to identify the perpetrator and ascertain the motive behind the shooting. The PSNI have emphasized the importance of community cooperation in solving serious crimes like this. They understand that members of the public may have concerns or anxieties related to such incidents, and they are encouraging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact them directly. The police force is committed to ensuring public safety and will provide updates as the investigation progresses. They have also increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the community. The PSNI is committed to solving the case and are working tirelessly. The police are keen to follow up any lead that may help find the person responsible for the incident and bring them to justice. The police believe that gathering information from witnesses will be key in order to find the person responsible and are keen to ensure that they get justice. The police are appealing for information and ensuring that the public remains safe. It's imperative that the public are kept safe and that the police can investigate this serious incident fully





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Shooting Derry PSNI Witness Appeal Crime Coleraine Investigation

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