Man Stabbed in North Belfast Attack, Investigation Underway

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in a horrific attack in north Belfast. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is investigating the incident and has urged anyone with information to come forward. The attack has left the community shaken and people are seeking reassurance about their safety.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers were called to Kinnaird Avenue at about 10.30pm on Monday. The injured man was taken to hospital. The scene outside an apartment complex off Kinnaird Avenue in the lower Antrim Road area remained cordoned off on Tuesday morning, with markers visible on the ground where the attack had taken place.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MP John Finucane expressed his shock and concern following the attack. He urged anyone with information about the attack to come forward and assist the investigation. DUP councillor Jordan Doran also expressed his shock and concern, stating that many residents have contacted him expressing concerns about community safety. The attack has left the community shaken, and people are seeking reassurance about their safety.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is investigating the incident, and anyone with information is being urged to come forward. The victim is receiving treatment at the hospital and is said to be in a stable condition. The community is coming together to support the victim and their family during this difficult time.

The attack has sparked a sense of unease and fear among the community, and people are calling for greater action to be taken to address the issue of community safety. The Police Service of Northern Ireland is working closely with the community to ensure that everyone feels safe and secure. The incident has also raised concerns about the need for greater support for victims of crime and their families.

The community is rallying around the victim and their family, offering support and solidarity. The attack has left a sense of sadness and regret among the community, and people are calling for greater action to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future





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North Belfast Man Stabbed PSNI Investigation Community Safety Victim Support

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