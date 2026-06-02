Man stabbed to death in Dublin following altercation after African music gig

A 21-year-old man, Qayyum Balogun, was fatally stabbed in Dublin early Monday morning after a fight broke out following an African music event. Gardaí are investigating and have obtained video footage, which may capture the attacker. The victim, a well-known concert promoter in the African community, was chased and stabbed multiple times. A young woman was also injured. Authorities have ruled out a racial motive and are exploring whether Balogun knew his assailant.

In the early hours of Monday, a tragic incident unfolded on the streets of Dublin, resulting in the death of 21-year-old Qayyum Balogun . Balogun, who had Nigerian heritage but grew up in Ireland and lived in Dundalk , Co Louth, was fatally stabbed after a dispute erupted following an African music gig.

The event, featuring 20-year-old Nigerian artist Famous Pluto, was held at Bewley's Cafe on Grafton Street. As revellers spilled onto the street around 3am, a fight broke out between rival groups. Balogun became the target of an attacker and attempted to flee up St Johnson's Court, turning onto Clarendon Street, where he was overtaken and stabbed several times, including wounds to the upper body. Despite being rushed to St James's Hospital, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A young woman who was present during the altercation also sustained a stab wound to her leg; she was treated in hospital and her injuries were not deemed life-threatening. Gardaí have launched an extensive investigation into the killing, with detectives from Pearse Street station leading the inquiry. Authorities have ruled out a racial motive and are focusing on whether Balogun knew his killer or moved in the same social circles, particularly within Dublin's African music scene.

Investigators are relying heavily on video recordings captured by bystanders on smartphones, some of which likely depict the moments leading up to the stabbing and may even show the perpetrator. Law enforcement is also using the footage to identify potential witnesses who were in the area at the time. The Gardaí have emphasized the importance of public cooperation as they work to bring those responsible to justice.

Balogun was a well-known figure within the African community in Ireland, working as a concert promoter and actively involved in the local music scene. His death has sent shockwaves through the community and beyond. Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan was briefed by gardaí and offered his condolences to Balogun's family, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Advocacy groups such as Black & Irish and Black Coalition Ireland have also expressed their grief and concern, describing the loss as unimaginable and highlighting the broader issue of rising violence and knife-related incidents across the country. These organizations have called for a robust response to curb the surge in violent crime, emphasizing that every life lost to violence is one too many.

Balogun's family, including his mother who still resides in Dundalk and his father who traveled from abroad upon hearing the news, now faces a devastating loss. The incident has sparked renewed dialogue about youth safety, community support, and the need for effective measures to prevent such tragedies in the future





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Dublin Stabbing Qayyum Balogun Grafton Street African Music Scene Garda Investigation Knife Crime Bewley's Cafe Famous Pluto Violent Incident Dundalk

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