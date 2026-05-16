Man Stabs After Stabbing Stabbing - PSNI, Sinn Féin MLA Seek Closure

west Belfast(PSNI) responded after receiving a report at around 3.05am of an ongoing fight in the Lenadoon Avenue area, where a man was being attacked by a number of males.

Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and one man was taken on to hospital, with stab wounds to both legs. Three men – a 42-year-old, 33 and 31-year-old – were subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Stevenson said: ‘Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including CCTV, ring-doorbell or other footage, to contact us on the 101 number, quoting reference 183 of 16/05/26. You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

’ Sinn Féin MLA for the area, Órlaithí Flynn condemned the incident and said that her thoughts are with the injured person.

‘Police are at the scene of an ongoing incident in Lenadoon following a reported stabbing,’ she said. ‘My thoughts are with the injured and I hope they make a full and speedy recovery. ‘I have been informed that arrests have been made. ‘The bottom of Lenadoon remains sealed off, and I would urge people to avoid the area until the cordon is lifted.





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Police Service Of Northern Ireland Nina Mcaleenan MLA Northern Ireland Ambulance Service Stabbing Victim Three Men Arrested Incident Involving Two Groups In Lenadoon Órlaithí Flynn MLA For West Belfast Grievous Bodily Harm With Intent Crimestoppers Make A Report Form Emergency Number 101

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