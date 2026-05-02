Man Thought to Be Dying After Alleged Stabbing in Family Property Dispute

A man was believed to be on the brink of death after being stabbed in the chest during a family dispute over property. His brother is on trial, claiming self-defense. The incident occurred in Ballyhalwick, Dunmanway, Co Cork, on August 17, 2024.

A consultant in emergency medicine testified in court that he initially believed a man allegedly stabbed by his brother would succumb to his injuries due to a chest wound that was actively releasing air.

William Brennan (32), from Longbridge, Ballyhalwick, Dunmanway, Co Cork, stands accused of assault causing serious harm to his brothers, John and Jerry Brennan Jnr, stemming from a property dispute within the family. He has also denied producing a knife during the alleged incident on August 17, 2024, at a property in Ballyhalwick, Dunmanway, Co Cork. The injured brothers, John and Jerry Brennan Jnr, were transported to Dunmanway Community Hospital by a passerby who offered assistance.

Dr. Jason van der Velde detailed to the Cork Circuit Criminal Court that he suspected John Brennan’s pleural cavity, the space surrounding the lungs, had been penetrated, necessitating immediate intervention to prevent a potentially fatal hemorrhage. He described the scene as chaotic, requiring the injured men to be completely undressed for a thorough assessment of their wounds.

Recognizing the critical nature of John’s condition, Dr. van der Velde made the decision to transfer him to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for advanced treatment, stating he genuinely feared for John’s life due to the severity of his internal injuries. John was reportedly in excruciating pain and received a potent inhaled analgesic.

Dr. van der Velde also addressed the injuries sustained by Jerry Brennan Jnr, explaining that he applied a medical tourniquet to Jerry Jnr’s left upper arm to control active bleeding, replacing a makeshift tourniquet already in place upon arrival. Jerry Jnr was subsequently transported to CUH by road for further medical attention. Later that evening, the doctor attended the scene of the alleged stabbing.

He observed William Brennan as remarkably calm, describing him as monosyllabic, emotionally detached, and avoiding eye contact. William exhibited defensive wounds on his left forearm and right arm, consistent with trauma from a blunt, heavy object. Jerry Brennan Snr was described as frail and visibly shaken, but otherwise unharmed.

Meanwhile, the court heard William Brennan’s account to Gardai, claiming he produced the knife in self-defense after being attacked by his brothers with what he believed to be an iron bar. Garda Joe Maher testified that upon arriving at the scene, he found Jerry Brennan Snr and William Brennan seated in a parked car. After inquiring about weapons, he directed them to discard any they possessed, at which point Jerry Brennan Snr threw a knife onto the grass verge.

William Brennan reiterated his claim of self-defense. He was subsequently arrested. Gardai were also informed about the arrival of John and Jerry Brennan Jnr at Dunmanway Community Hospital with serious stab wounds. Defense barrister Jane Hyland, SC, questioned Garda Maher about William Brennan’s 999 call and his statements to Gardai regarding the attack and his use of the knife for self-defense.

Garda Maher confirmed he had no prior knowledge of the family dynamics. He also revealed that Gardai had received a report earlier that day concerning the burning of an excavator owned by William Brennan. Garda Jonathan O’Donovan testified that William Brennan stated his brother, Jerry Jnr, had verbally abused him, calling him “pathetic” and a “virgin boy” upon his arrival at the property. He further claimed that John then struck him with an object while wearing a balaclava.

Ms. Hyland emphasized that her client had experienced a sustained pattern of aggression from his brothers. Prosecution barrister Imelda Kelly outlined the case to the jury, explaining that the alleged stabbing stemmed from a family dispute over a property in Ballyhalwick, previously owned by Jeremiah Brennan Snr and later transferred to his three sons. The yard associated with the property was held in common ownership by the brothers.

The trial is set to continue next Tuesday before Judge Helen Boyle and a jury of eight men and four women





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Stabbing Assault Family Dispute Self-Defense Cork Court Case

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