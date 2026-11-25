Manchester United drew 2-2 with Sporting CP in Lisbon. Mauricio Pochettino's side faces scrutiny over defensive errors and poor Premier League form compared to Spurs.

Manchester United drew 2-2 with Sporting CP in Lisbon on Wednesday night, offering a sliver of encouragement following a devastating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at the weekend. The result kept United's poor streak alive, extending their record to just one win in 12 matches across all competitions. Senior News Editor analysis suggests the draw provides minimal relief for a squad struggling to find consistency.

Defensive Errors Define United Performance

United goalkeeper Senne Lammens made two critical mistakes that prevented the Red Devils from improving their dismal recent form. Had Lammens maintained better concentration, United might have avoided the draw and secured all three points. The Belgian keeper inadvertently gifted the ball to Luis Suarez for the second goal, dropping a seemingly harmless delivery into the striker's path. Suarez, signed from Almeria for €25 million, has scored 53 goals in 69 appearances, proving his worth with this crucial equalizer. Lammens's error contributed to United conceding the most goals (36) in the Premier League this season. They also have conceded the most penalties (5) and received the most red cards (5) of any top-flight team since the start of the campaign.

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Pochettino Squad Changes and Tactical Shifts

Mauricio Pochettino adjusted his lineup for the Lisbon trip after facing heavy criticism for selecting Matthijs de Ligt against Liverpool. The Dutch defender was not match-sharp and delivered an error-prone display in the 4-0 loss. Pochettino rectified this by starting Harry Maguire against Sporting CP. Despite the tactical shift, the squad lacked confidence, which manifested in Lammens's disastrous performance. The Argentine coach faces mounting pressure as the team struggles to convert possession into results. United's defensive fragility remains the primary concern for the management team and the board. The expected points table suggests United are performing better than their league position indicates, currently sitting 15th based on metrics. However, the defense is undeniably the source of their woes, with only Crystal Palace boasting a worse expected goals-against record among English clubs.

Tottenham Comparison Reignites Relegation Fears

Social media observers have drawn parallels between United's current situation and Tottenham's perilous season last year. Both managers share a connection through Mauricio Pochettino, who managed Spurs from 2014 to 2019. At this stage last season, Tottenham had 18 points from 11 Premier League games but narrowly avoided relegation. They required a final-day victory against Everton to stay in the top flight. In contrast, United have only eight points from 11 games this season. Critics argue that United are too resource-rich to suffer a similar fate, but the statistical similarity is striking. Tottenham finished fourth in the Champions League league phase last season despite domestic struggles. United have more wins in the Champions League league phase this year (two from five matches) than in the Premier League (one from 11 matches). This European resilience mirrors the North London club's performance in 2025-26.

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Champions League Unreliable Indicator of Form

The Champions League often serves as an unreliable barometer for a team's overall progress. Sporting CP, despite the draw, is not an elite team in the current landscape. They finished second in Portugal's top flight in the 2025-26 campaign. They currently sit nine points off leaders Porto and only three points ahead of Santa Clara. Santa Clara knocked Shamrock Rovers out of the Conference League last season. Picking up points in Europe's premier club competition can be easier than in the Premier League. United's better-than-expected third-place finish last season was aided by the absence of European football. Early exits from domestic cup competitions also likely contributed to their domestic success. Going out of the Champions League early might ultimately benefit United by allowing full focus on the league.

Looking Ahead for Old Trafford

A victory in Portugal would have provided essential respite for Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching staff. The short-term need for points outweighs the long-term strategic advantage of European rotation. United officially hold the worst defense in Europe's five major leagues following the Liverpool defeat. This defensive record is likely to cost them if relegation becomes a realistic threat. The club's considerable resources make a drop to the Championship a massive shock. However, the immediate future requires better defensive organization and clinical finishing. United had a late goal ruled out by VAR in Lisbon, further highlighting their misfortune. Sporting CP, however, pointed to Luis Suarez's missed penalty as evidence of their own bad luck. The narrative of United's struggle continues to evolve as the season progresses.