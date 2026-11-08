Man United Draw 4-4 With Aston Villa as Zirkzee and Dorgu Rescue Point in Stoppage Time

Manchester United came from two goals down twice to draw 4-4 with Aston Villa, with Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu scoring in stoppage time to salvage a point and possibly save manager Michael Carrick's job.

Manchester United twice came from two goals down to salvage a remarkable 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday, with stoppage-time goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu rescuing a point and potentially saving manager Michael Carrick's job.

United will spend the two-week international break in the relegation zone, sitting 18th in the Premier League. Carrick was seconds away from heading into the international break on the back of another devastating defeat that would surely have led to his dismissal. His side struck twice in the six minutes of additional time through Zirkzee and Dorgu to leave his future still uncertain.

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Aston Villa Takes Early Lead

United have not won in their last eight Premier League matches and have only three wins in 15 games this season. Villa took a stunning lead inside five minutes at Old Trafford. Alysson scored after just 48 seconds with a shot that squirmed under United keeper Senne Lammens. Nicolas Jackson slotted in the second three minutes later after a weak save from Lammens pushed the ball into his path.

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Both goals were Lammens' fault. United responded through a 16th-minute Bruno Fernandes penalty after Boubacar Kamara fouled Matheus Cunha. Former Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans then slammed in United's equaliser in the 44th minute, beating Zion Suzuki after a cross from Noussair Mazraoui. It left the contest all square at half-time after a breakneck opening half.

Villa regained the lead in the 48th minute when John McGinn converted a penalty following Diogo Dalot's clumsy challenge on Alysson. Leon Goretzka poked in Villa's fourth from close range in the 53rd minute after United's Leny Yoro headed against his own crossbar from McGinn's free-kick. Carrick made a triple change on 65 minutes, bringing on Shea Lacey, Dorgu and Mason Mount for Tielemans, Amad Diallo and Dalot, who seemed to be jeered by some home fans.

United Score Dramatic Equaliser

Zirkzee's stoppage-time finish gave United hope and Dorgu headed their dramatic equaliser in the final seconds after a weak punch from Villa keeper Zion Suzuki. After the equaliser, referee Chris Kavanagh blew for time, but not before further bedlam as he sent off what appeared to be a member of Villa's technical staff.

The result leaves United in a bewildering 18th place, and for two minutes and 46 seconds earlier in the day they were actually bottom of the table when Sunderland went 1-0 up against Chelsea and Liverpool scored at Crystal Palace. The toxicity towards the owners from fans was summed up in a message to the Glazers and Jim Ratcliffe held up in letters in the Stretford End: Your funeral not ours, sell up.

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Villa Contrast With United Start

Villa's lighting start was uber-professional, in contrast to United's dismally-amateurish opening exchanges. Before the game, the joke had been that not even United could lose by the 10-goal margin needed to end the day in 20th place. Now, the joke was that United were in hold my beer territory. United had ended a nine-match winless run in all competitions by coming from two goals down to beat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Carrick had earned a stay of execution when United's hierarchy allowed him to remain in charge despite last weekend's loss at Chelsea. Jason Wilcox has been reluctant to fire the manager so far, but United enter the international break in 18th place, so who knows? Sacked in the morning had been the taunt of Villa's supporters towards Carrick. We'll wait to see if it's prescient, but the smart money would say not.

United's only league win this season came on August 30th when Ipswich were beaten 5-2. They have three wins from 15 games in all competitions, with only one in the Premier League.