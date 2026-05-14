Man with 346 Previous Convictions Pleads Guilty to Theft, Criminal Damage, and Burglary

Keith Delaney, a man with 346 previous convictions, has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of theft, one count of criminal damage, and two counts of burglary at various locations around Dublin. He broke into a nursing home, two hotels, a music school, and the home of retired nuns.

A man with 346 previous convictions broke into a nursing home , two hotels, a music school , and the home of retired nuns , a court has heard.

Keith Delaney, formerly of Spencer Dock, North Wall, Dublin, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of theft, one count of criminal damage, and two counts of burglary at various locations around Dublin. He entered a music school twice and stole four guitars on December 12th, 2024. Gardaí were asked to attend a hotel located in Dublin 4 on January 15th, 2025, where Delaney stole a phone worth €200.

A woman in Ballsbridge woke to find an intruder in her room at 1.20am, where Delaney fled the scene. The nursing home belonged to a religious order and retired nuns were present there. Sr Julie Doran read her own victim impact statement to the court, stating that she no longer feels safe in her own home and has ongoing anxiety.

Delaney is a lifelong addict who has been in prison for the majority of his adult life and wants to stay clean and find employment. He is currently serving a nine-month sentence with a release date of September 2026





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keith Delaney 346 Previous Convictions Theft Criminal Damage Burglary Nursing Home Hotels Music School Retired Nuns Sr Julie Doran Lifelong Addict Prison Employment Sentence Release Date

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man and Woman Charged After €620k Cannabis Seizure at Shannon AirportRevenue officers at Shannon Airport seized 31kg of suspected cannabis, leading to the arrest and charging of a man and woman. Both are due in court on May 13, with investigations ongoing.

Read more »

Man who was in a high speed pursuit involving 12 garda cars and helicopter learns fateOdinas was released on bail and three months later, plain clothes gardai on patrol on the Ballymun Road, north Dublin stopped him and found he had 34 bags of MDMA and four bags of Ecstasy tablets

Read more »

South Carolina Supreme Court Overturns Alex Murdaugh's Murder Convictions over Credibility AttacksA unanimous ruling by the South Carolina Supreme Court found evidence presented to the jury 'egregiously attacked Murdaugh's credibility' and ruled that permitting financial crimes evidence during his murder trial went too far. Murdaugh, who is currently serving a 40-year federal prison sentence, will not be freed due to his guilty plea in stealing $12 million from his clients. Nevertheless, this ruling is a significant victory for Murdaugh, who has consistently denied murdering his wife and younger son since discovering their bodies outside the family home.

Read more »

Ally McCoist links referee's controversial Celtic penalty to previous encounters with fansAlly McCoist believes John Beaton's previous encounters with Celtic and their supporters may have influenced his thinking when he granted the Hoops a controversial 96th-minute penalty that plunged Scottish football into chaos.

Read more »