Managing Digestive Side Effects of Weight Loss Jabs

A dietitian shares tips on how to combat common digestive side effects associated with weight loss injections, including bloating, sulphur burps, acid reflux and nausea.

A dietitian has shared how weight loss jab users can combat the four most common digestive side effects that are frequently associated with using the injections.

Hazel Shore, SCOPE Certified Obesity Specialist Dietitian at Phlo Clinic, says the treatment helps people feel fuller for longer because food moves more slowly from the stomach into the intestines, but this can sometimes lead to symptoms such as bloating, sulphur burps, acid reflux and nausea. GLP-1 medications also affect hormones and signals in the gut that regulate digestion and bowel movements. As the body adjusts to these changes, some people may experience constipation, while others develop diarrhoea.

In most cases, these side effects are most experienced when someone first starts treatment or increases their dose. That's why it's important to receive treatment through a medical professional as they can help you manage dosing gradually to give your body time to adapt. While mild digestive side effects can be common when starting GLP-1 treatment, persistent or severe symptoms are not considered typical, says Hazel and should not be ignored.

Among the warning signs to watch out for include intense stomach pain that may radiate to the back, blood in vomit or stools, and severe signs of dehydration such as reduced urination, dizziness or fainting. Others, such as persistent vomiting lasting more than 24 to 48 hours, severe constipation beyond three days, or loose stools continuing for more than a week, should prompt a call to a GP or pharmacist if they do not improve.

Nutritional strategies and gentle lifestyle changes can often help make typical side effects more manageable, allowing people to stay on track with their treatment and weight management goals. Hazel explains how best to manage the most common digestive side effects of GLP-1 medication: If nausea is a side effect for you after taking your medication, try smaller, more frequent meals rather than large portions.

You can also try taking regular sips of a cold drink and distracting yourself with music or watching a film. Drinking fresh ginger tea, or eating foods containing ginger, such as ginger biscuits can help settle the stomach if you're not fasted. Because GLP-1 medications slow digestion, some foods considered more triggering can stay in the stomach longer and may worsen symptoms like vomiting. Common trigger foods include fatty, greasy, fried or very sugary foods.

If you're struggling with vomiting, stick to bland foods and eat little and often so your stomach doesn't become overwhelmed. Like with vomiting, stick to bland meals that are low in fibre and easy to digest to help ease symptoms of diarrhoea in the short run, before moving back to a more inclusive diet when the symptoms ease. Stay hydrated throughout the day, especially if symptoms are ongoing.

Drinking enough water helps keep bowel movements soft and allows fibre to work properly, so aim to stay well hydrated throughout the day. Light movement, such as walking, can also help stimulate digestion. Try to include fibre-rich foods like vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and fruit, but increase fibre gradually to avoid bloating or discomfort





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Weight Loss Jabs Digestive Side Effects GLP-1 Medications Nutritional Strategies Gentle Lifestyle Changes

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