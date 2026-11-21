Manchester City and Fulham play to a 1-1 draw as Rodrigo Muniz and Elliot Anderson score, leaving City winless in four matches while awaiting their financial appeal.

Manchester City and Fulham ended their Premier League clash in a 1-1 draw, extending City's winless streak to four matches. The result halted a three-game losing run against the Cottagers but did nothing to alleviate the growing anxiety surrounding Enzo Maresca's side as they await the outcome of their financial breach appeal. Rodrigo Muniz opened the scoring for Fulham in the 16th minute, capitalizing on defensive confusion before Elliot Anderson equalized for the hosts midway through the second half. The match highlighted a team struggling to find its customary dominance, ending in a passive result that left fans questioning the squad's direction.

Core Details Of The Match Events

Fulham took the lead early when Oscar Bobb's delivery found Rodrigo Muniz, who curled a shot into the top corner from outside the box. The goal came after a period of confusion between Manchester City's defense and midfield, leaving Marc Guéhi out of position during a throw-in. Muniz's celebration was emotional, honoring his wife who had previously suffered a miscarriage. City responded with increased intensity in the second half, with Elliot Anderson striking a powerful volley from 18 yards out to level the score. Anderson's goal showcased his growing importance to Maresca's tactical setup, providing the missing aggression in a team that appeared lethargic for much of the contest.

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Haaland Struggles And Tactical Flaws

Erling Haaland was denied a crucial goal when a referee ruled a foul on Bernd Leno after the Norwegian nudged the ball through the goalkeeper's grasp. Replays suggested no clear contact, leaving City personnel frustrated by the decision. The Norwegian missed several other clear opportunities, including a close-range effort that flew into the stands off a Nico O'Reilly cross. Phil Foden, selected over Rayan Cherki for the No 10 role, created chances but failed to deliver precise final passes. The lack of cutting edge in the final third underscored the team's struggles, with Haaland failing to convert what should have been straightforward chances into a lead.

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Enzo Maresca Faces Growing Pressure

Enzo Maresca's tactics were criticized as City displayed a lack of dynamism and defensive solidity. Errors between the defense and midfield allowed Fulham to control large portions of the game. Maresca prefers Elliot Anderson over Enzo Fernández for his ability to provide thrust, a decision validated by Anderson's equalizer. However, the team's overall performance raised questions about Maresca's ability to inspire the squad during this difficult period. The crowd's subdued nature reflected the players' lack of intent, with jeers growing louder as the match concluded without a victory for the home side.

Impact On Title Hopes And Next Steps

This result deepens Manchester City's purgatory, with no wins in four matches and a looming financial appeal that could impact their standing. The draw leaves them vulnerable in the league table, with rivals likely to capitalize on their current slump. Fulham, led by strong performances from David Affranguber and Calvin Bassey, proved that City's defense remains porous. The team must now regroup quickly to reverse their fortunes, addressing the lack of energy and defensive errors that plagued them against Fulham. The upcoming fixtures will be critical in determining whether Maresca can stabilize the team or if further changes are inevitable.