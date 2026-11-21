Manchester City were held 1-1 by Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with Elliot Anderson equalising after Rodrigo Muniz gave Fulham the lead. The draw leaves Pep rivals Arsenal closer in the title race.

Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, a result that deepened the struggles of Enzo Maresca's side in the Premier League title race. Rodrigo Muniz gave Fulham an early lead, and Elliot Anderson rescued a point for City in the second half. Erling Haaland had a goal disallowed by VAR during the first half, a decision that left the Manchester City striker and his team feeling aggrieved.

The result was City's fourth successive league game without a win, following a blistering start to the season that featured seven straight league victories. Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points if they win at Newcastle later on Saturday. City are now winless in their last four top-flight matches, and it was the first time in 15 years and 21 games that they had failed to beat Fulham.

Also read Dublin City Council Reviews Social Housing Rents Amid Pressure to Reverse Hikes

Haaland Goal Disallowed After Goal-Line Contact

Erling Haaland's goal was disallowed by VAR for a foul on Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno during a moment of goal-line pressure. The Norway striker kicked the ball out of the grasp of Leno, who had barely got two hands on it when Haaland made contact.

Leno struggled to hold the ball as Haaland's momentum carried him into the keeper, and the ball crossed the line before Haaland's celebrations were curtailed by the review. City players and staff believed the decision was harsh, although the officials ruled that the contact was a foul on the Fulham goalkeeper.

Advertisement

Haaland also squandered other chances during the afternoon. He blazed wildly over the bar from a defence-splitting pass by Phil Foden, and later scuffed a wasteful effort wide from a pass by Nico O'Reilly. It was one of the more profligate days for the City striker, whose finishing could have changed the outcome of the match.

Muniz Opener and Anderson Equaliser Shape Draw

Rodrigo Muniz gave Fulham the lead in the 16th minute after a fast counter-attack exposed City's defensive problems. Former City winger Oscar Bobb pounced on a wayward pass from the home side and accelerated down the right flank before finding Muniz's run into the penalty area.

With City's defence in disarray, Muniz kept his composure to curl a fine finish into the top corner. Enzo Maresca turned away in visible frustration, and the City manager's concern grew when Iliman Ndiaye's cross reached Haaland inside the six-yard box in the 26th minute, only for Haaland's weak volley to be saved by Leno.

City finally found rhythm after the break, and their pressure was rewarded in the 58th minute. Fulham failed to clear a corner, and Elliot Anderson pounced to drill a fierce volley past Leno from the edge of the area. The England midfielder was celebrating his first top-flight goal since signing from Nottingham Forest in the close season. Moments later, Anderson was inches away from putting City ahead with a low drive that fizzed just wide.

Advertisement

Maresca Faces Pressure From Financial Rules Appeal

Manchester City are still waiting to learn the result of their appeal against the guilty verdict over breaches of Premier League financial rules. A failed appeal could lead to a huge points deduction, and the uncertainty has left the club looking increasingly distracted in recent weeks.

Enzo Maresca has insisted that City are not bothered by the noise around the financial case. However, the lethargic performances of recent matches suggest that the pressure is having an effect on the squad, and the manager's claim was tested again on Saturday against Fulham.

City face tricky tests in the coming days, with a match against Napoli on Tuesday and a clash with Arsenal next weekend. Both fixtures could decide how far the club falls behind the leaders, and the City side must find a way to fix the defensive issues that have troubled them across their last three games.