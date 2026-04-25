Manchester City Overcome Southampton in Dramatic FA Cup Semi-Final

A late comeback saw Manchester City defeat Southampton 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-final, with goals from Jeremy Doku and Nico Gonzalez securing their place in the final against either Leeds or Chelsea.

Manchester City demonstrated their resilience and championship pedigree in a hard-fought FA Cup semi-final against Southampton , securing a dramatic 2-1 victory at Wembley. The match, initially a cagey affair, exploded into life in the closing stages after Finn Azaz had given Southampton a shock lead with a beautifully curled goal in the 79th minute.

This sparked an immediate response from Pep Guardiola’s side, who rallied to avoid an embarrassing upset and keep their treble ambitions alive. Substitute Jeremy Doku leveled the score with a deflected effort just minutes later, before Nico Gonzalez delivered a stunning 87th-minute winner with a powerful, unstoppable shot. The first half saw a largely disjointed performance from Manchester City, who made eight changes to the team that defeated Burnley in midweek, seemingly prioritizing their Premier League title challenge.

Despite dominating possession, they struggled to break down a well-organized Southampton defense. Tijjani Reijnders came close to opening the scoring for City, hitting the post, but the offside flag denied both sides early goals. Mateo Kovacic and Omar Marmoush also had opportunities for City, while Southampton threatened on the counter-attack, with Nathan Ake making a crucial recovery tackle to deny Tom Fellows.

The first hour proved particularly frustrating for Phil Foden, who was eventually substituted after a series of uncharacteristic misses. Southampton, inspired by their historical connection to the competition – marking the 50th anniversary of their 1976 FA Cup triumph – defended resolutely and looked capable of causing a major upset. The introduction of Savinho and Rayan Cherki injected some urgency into City’s attack, but they continued to find Peretz, the Southampton goalkeeper, in inspired form.

The late surge from Manchester City highlighted their depth and quality. Following Azaz’s goal, the team showed a remarkable ability to respond immediately, demonstrating the mental fortitude that has become a hallmark of their success under Guardiola. Doku’s equalizer, albeit with a deflection, shifted the momentum, and Gonzalez’s spectacular winner sealed the victory. The match served as a reminder of the FA Cup’s capacity for drama and the unpredictable nature of football.

City will now face either Leeds United or Chelsea in the final, aiming to add another trophy to their impressive collection. Meanwhile, Southampton will be left to rue what might have been, despite a valiant effort that briefly raised hopes of a return to Wembley glory. The result keeps Manchester City firmly in contention for a historic treble, with the Premier League and Champions League still within their grasp.

The game also underscored Bernardo Silva’s importance to the City squad, consistently demonstrating leadership and tactical intelligence throughout the match. The victory was a testament to City’s ability to overcome adversity and their unwavering commitment to winning, even when not at their best





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