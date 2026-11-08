Manchester United 4-4 Aston Villa: Dorgu Late Equalizer in Thriller

Patrick Dorgu scores in stoppage time as Manchester United and Aston Villa share points in a chaotic 4-4 draw that keeps Michael Carrick's future uncertain.

Patrick Dorgu secured a dramatic 4-4 draw for Manchester United against Aston Villa with a 95th-minute equalizer. The result leaves manager Michael Carrick in a precarious position as the club sits in 18th place ahead of the international break.

Key Moments Define Chaotic Draw

Dorgu's header went off the back of a defender and into the net to salvage a point after Joshua Zirkzee had restored parity in the 91st minute. The match concluded with further confusion as referee Chris Kavanagh sent off a member of Aston Villa's technical staff. This outcome follows United's narrow victory over Roma, but the performance against Villa raised serious questions about the team's defensive stability and tactical coherence under Carrick's interim leadership.

Also read Michael Carrick looking increasingly like Manchester United’s modern-day Ron Atkinson

Early Defensive Errors Shape Match

Aston Villa started with professional precision while United's defense collapsed immediately. Senne Lammens, Diogo Dalot, and Leny Yoro were heavily implicated in the early goals. Alysson scored just 48 seconds in after beating Lammens. Nicolas Jackson capitalized on a similar error from the goalkeeper four minutes later to make it 2-0. These opening minutes exposed critical vulnerabilities in United's rearguard that Carrick struggled to address.

Fernandes and Tielemans Lead Comeback

United responded with renewed energy to level the score before halftime. Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty in the 16th minute after Cunha was fouled. Youri Tielemans finished the comeback in the 44th minute with a precise strike past goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. This two-goal surge gave hope that United could replicate their momentum from the Roma match, but the second half brought further chaos for Carrick's side.

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Second Half Disarray and Villa Response

The second period began with United conceding again. Diogo Dalot's foul on Alysson resulted in a clear penalty that John McGinn converted in the 48th minute. The situation worsened when Leny Yoro deflected a McGinn free-kick into his own goal in the 53rd minute. Leon Goretzka then scored to complete Aston Villa's four-goal tally, leaving United trailing 4-2. The defensive errors continued to plague the home side as they fought to stay in the game.

Substitutions and Late Drama

Carrick introduced Shea Lacey, Patrick Dorgu, and Mason Mount in the 65th minute in a bid to change the game. The substitutions eventually paid off as Zirkzee scored in added time to make it 4-3. Dorgu's late header ensured United avoided defeat, but the draw leaves them bottom of the table temporarily after Sunderland's win against Chelsea. Fans expressed their frustration toward the club's ownership with messages demanding a sale.