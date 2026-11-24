Manchester United have won their appeal against Leny Yoro's red card in the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, with the Football Association overturning the defender's one-match suspension. The 21-year-old is now available to face Brentford on Saturday.

Manchester United have won their appeal against the red card shown to Leny Yoro in the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, the Football Association announced on Tuesday.

Leny Yoro Red Card Appeal Overturned

The French defender's one-match suspension has been overturned and he is now available for Saturday's 1500 GMT kick-off against Brentford at Old Trafford. Yoro was dismissed in the eighth minute at Anfield for bringing down Alexander Isak as the striker advanced towards goal. Referee Sam Barrott decided the defender had denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity, and the video assistant did not disagree with that assessment. United indicated on Monday that they intended to appeal for wrongful dismissal.

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The FA confirmed the appeal had succeeded and said the written reasons for the decision would be published in due course. Dominik Szoboszlai scored Liverpool's opening goal directly from the free-kick awarded for Yoro's challenge, setting the home side on their way to an easy win. The match was Mauricio Pochettino's first in charge of United and it got off to the worst possible start. United remain in the Premier League relegation zone after just one top-flight win all season.

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Pochettino insisted the incident should never have been a sending-off offence. He said: I don't agree because the ball wasn't in Isak's control. Leny was running with him and when Isak saw the control wasn't good and the ball was going to the keeper it is normal you delay, you stop running, and you wait to feel the touch and you go down. It is never a foul.

One question raised over the incident was whether Isak had the ball sufficiently under control for it to count as denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity. United captain Bruno Fernandes told the BBC after the match that it was never a red card.

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Fernandes added: I think it's too many referees on the pitch and too many on VAR, seated, with such a long time to see and put it back, go forward, put it back, do it in slow motion, whatsoever. To make a mistake like this can change a game. But obviously, then, it's not because of them that we concede the goal from the free-kick, but it changes completely the flow of the game.

The 21-year-old Yoro will now be free to face Brentford as United look to climb out of the relegation zone. The appeal outcome removes the one-match ban that would have kept him out of that fixture.