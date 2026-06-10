Manchester United Confirm Sancho, Malacia and Casemiro Departures

Manchester United have announced the departures of Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia following contract expiry, joining the already confirmed exit of Casemiro. The trio become free agents as the club releases its retained list.

Manchester United have officially confirmed that Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia will be leaving the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer. These departures add to the already announced exit of veteran midfielder Casemiro , meaning three notable players will become free agents .

The club released its retained list on Wednesday, outlining the future of its squad members. Sancho, an England international, arrives at this juncture after a tumultuous stint at Old Trafford. He originally joined United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for a hefty £73 million fee.

However, his time in Manchester was largely underwhelming, marked by inconsistent performance and periods of tension with the managerial staff. In a bid to salvage his career, he spent the past season on loan at Aston Villa, having previously also been loaned back to Dortmund and to Chelsea. Across all competitions, he managed only 83 appearances for the Red Devils, a figure far below expectations for his price tag.

His future is now the subject of much speculation, with strong links to a permanent return to both Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa. Tyrell Malacia, the Dutch full-back, also sees his United chapter conclude. He signed from Feyenoord in 2022 and made 50 appearances. His progress was significantly hampered by persistent and serious injury problems, preventing him from establishing himself as a regular starter.

At 26, he will seek a fresh start elsewhere to reignite his career. Meanwhile, Casemiro, the Brazilian World Cup participant, departs after four seasons. Arriving from Real Madrid, he became a pivotal figure in the midfield, known for his combative style. He amassed 160 appearances and scored 26 goals, contributing to trophy wins including the 2022-23 Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

The club extended its gratitude to all three players in an official statement, thanking them for their contributions and wishing them the best for the future. Their exits signify a further squad overhaul for incoming manager Ruben Amorim as he shapes the team to his liking





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Manchester United Jadon Sancho Tyrell Malacia Casemiro Transfers Free Agents Premier League

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