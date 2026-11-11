Manchester United eye Mauricio Pochettino for head coach as Carrick faces sacking

Manchester United are nearing a deal to appoint former Premier League manager Mauricio Pochettino as head coach following the likely dismissal of Michael Carrick, according to club directors and owner Jim Ratcliffe.

Manchester United are on the brink of hiring former Premier League managers Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching crew as the club prepares to dismiss Michael Carrick from the head coach role.

Core Details of the Deal

The proposal, put forward by director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada, is to meet with owner Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco to confirm the appointment of Pochettino if Carrick is sacked.

Also read Manchester United review Michael Carrick position during international break

Pochettino, who is currently leading the United States senior national side, has managed across the Premier League for Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea. His contractual release clause is roughly $10 million (€9 million), but United would face a higher payout if the Argentine manager brings his own long‑time assistant Jesus Perez.

Juan Jesus Perez, who has worked alongside Pochettino for 16 years, typically commands a separate fee of about €1.5 million annually, meaning the total compensation package could exceed the base release clause.

United's sporting policy is controlled by Ratcliffe, and the meeting in Monaco is expected to be a decisive moment where the owner will be briefed on the recommendation that Carrick's contract be terminated.

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Wilcox and Berrada have expressed confidence that United players already anticipate Carrick's departure, citing the club's precarious position at 18th in the Premier League and the disappointment of a single win under his stewardship.

Carrying the league goal at home against Ipswich in August and a total of three victories across all competitions, Carrick's record has left the club in the relegation zone.

Pochettino's United men will be available to take charge of United‑states matches in the Concacaf Nations League on Saturday and Wednesday, which are the first competitive fixtures of the 2030 World Cup qualifying cycle.

Against Haiti in Miami and Cincinnati, respectively, the Argentine will demonstrate his tactical approach, providing a preview of what his tenure at United could look like.

Implications for United

The decision to replace Carrick is expected to bring a new philosophical direction that has worked for clubs such as Southampton and Chelsea in the past. Pochettino is known for an attacking style that encourages high pressing and the use of artificial intelligence in match planning.

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Should the deal go through, United will need to adjust to the change in coaching staff and the potential requirement for new medical and performance staff that align with Pochettino's methodology.

Loss of the current coaching figures could trigger a ripple effect in training regimens and match preparation, potentially impacting player morale during the remaining fixtures of the current season.

Next Steps and Timing

With the meeting in Monaco anticipated to conclude before the first Premier League round, United's board will confirm the appointment and release a statement to the press next week.

Should Pochettino accept the role, legal paperwork will need to be finalised quickly to trigger the release clause, especially if his assistant remains on the payroll.

The club's short‑term objective will be to avoid relegation and stabilize the squad before the summer transfer window, with the new manager expected to begin shaping the first‑team setup immediately after the conclusion of his national duties.

The outcome of the Monaco meeting will signal a turning point for United, prompting several sponsors and stakeholders to re‑evaluate their engagement with the club's future strategy.