Callum Wilson scored twice as Brentford won at Old Trafford for the first time since 1937, beating Manchester United 4-0 and leaving Mauricio Pochettino's side 19th in the Premier League.

Manchester United remain 19th in the Premier League after a 4-0 home defeat by Brentford, their first loss at Old Trafford to the Bees since 1937.

Callum Wilson scored twice in the first half as Keith Andrews's side ended an 89-year wait for a win at the ground. The result leaves United on a 10-match winless run in the league, their longest top-flight sequence without a win since November 1989 to February 1990. If Crystal Palace beat Hull on Sunday, Pochettino's team will be bottom of the table.

Also read Premier League, F1, and Nations Championship Highlights for November 28 and 29

Mauricio Pochettino Faces Home Debut Embarrassment

Boos greeted both half-time and the final whistle, with fans chanting you are not fit to wear the shirt. It was Mauricio Pochettino's first home game in charge and it ended in embarrassment. His team have now gone 10 league games without a win, and they could be bottom by the time they play at Newcastle on Wednesday. The visitors were ruthless, preying on errors from Senne Lammens, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire.

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United became the first team in Premier League history to concede twice in six consecutive halves of football, a record that was extended to a seventh half. Brentford also claimed their first away victory of the season in the competition and moved up to fifth. There had been fleeting hope for United. Harry Maguire hit the crossbar with a header and tested Caoimhin Kelleher, while Joshua Zirkzee and Amad Diallo threatened.

Bruno Fernandes powered a header wide and Patrick Dorgu wasted a great chance. But the familiar inability to take chances was punished in the 19th minute. Lammens, criticised for his display at Sporting Lisbon, tipped an acrobatic Jaidon Anthony attempt onto the woodwork. Wilson collected the ball outside the box, turned away from a centre-back and hit a snapshot too firm for the Belgian goalkeeper.

Brentford Capitalize on Manchester United Defensive Errors

The opener took the wind out of United's sails. In the 32nd minute, Dango Ouattara was slipped behind the ineffective Lisandro Martinez and squared for Wilson to slam home his second. United's response was cumbersome and fruitless, leading to half-time jeers and the introduction of former Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo and Luke Shaw. Zirkzee lifted an effort over and Dorgu saw a shot batted away.

Youri Tielemans came closest with an effort that clipped the crossbar. Keane Lewis-Potter stopped a Maguire header on the line, while Schade proved a handful and Lammens thwarted him after a VAR check on Leny Yoro's challenge. Substitute Shea Lacey was denied by Kelleher and Fernandes tried to inspire United. But in the 82nd minute, Diogo Dalot failed to head clear and Kristoffer Ajer reacted quickest to slam home from a corner.

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Jason Wilcox, the director of football, and chief executive Omar Berrada were again heckled by furious home fans. The travelling supporters sang you are going down with the City. Replacement Matheus Cunha saw an effort blocked before Kevin Schade applied salt to the wound in stoppage time, coolly clipping over Lammens after Dalot kept him onside. Pochettino's team can't attack, can't defend, and the midfield is a liability too.

Manchester United Fans Target Club Executive Leadership

A Stretford End banner read Welcome Poch, Keep Our Home Not Our Owners in Newton Heath green and gold. Eric Cantona was among those remembered, but the mood was dark. United are rooted in 19th place and the crisis deepens. Fans turned their ire on Berrada and Wilcox before targeting the misfiring players.

Brentford, well-drilled and impressive, celebrated a historic victory that heaps further misery on the relegation-threatened hosts.