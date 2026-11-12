Manchester United Sack Michael Carrick After Chelsea Defeat

Manchester United has dismissed interim manager Michael Carrick following a poor start to his permanent tenure. The club cites tactical failures and player dissatisfaction as key reasons for the change in leadership during the Premier League season.

Manchester United has officially dismissed interim manager Michael Carrick from his role as head coach. The decision comes shortly after a difficult start to his permanent tenure, marked by heavy defeats against top-tier opponents. The club announced the move on Thursday morning at their training ground, confirming that Carrick would no longer lead the first-team squad.

Carrick Departs After Three-Game Trial

Michael Carrick had been given a three-game window to prove his capabilities as a permanent manager. His trial period ended with a 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on October 31. This defeat followed earlier setbacks, including a 2-0 Champions League loss to Atlético Madrid and a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Como. The results placed United in a precarious position, prompting the hierarchy to act before the current international window began.

Also read Manchester United agree framework with Mauricio Pochettino to replace sacked manager Michael Carrick

Tactical Struggles And Player Friction

The dismissal follows mounting frustration over tactical execution and dressing room dynamics. Lisandro Martinez delivered a poor performance against Chelsea, giving away a penalty and receiving a second yellow card. This incident reinforced perceptions that the Argentina defender was unhappy with his situation. Meanwhile, captain Bruno Fernandes publicly criticized the coaching staff after the loss to Como. Reports indicate that Fernandes and Martinez were not collaborating to undermine Carrick, but their combined discontent highlighted significant internal issues.

Wilcox And Berrada Drive Change

Director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada led the decision to part ways with Carrick. They traveled to Monaco to brief minority owner Jim Ratcliffe on their recommendation. Wilcox reportedly preferred Eddie Howe as a replacement candidate. The leadership team felt the squad was not coached effectively and lacked the necessary quality to compete at the highest level. Their mood was described as somber as they recognized how far the club had fallen.

Advertisement

Recruitment Team And Leadership Gaps

Key figures in the recruitment department also face scrutiny regarding the team's current state. Director of recruitment Christopher Vivell and head of senior scouting Kyle Macaulay joined from Chelsea in recent years. Macaulay, formerly a confidant of Graham Potter, was criticized by some for being too cautious in identifying signings. The loss of experienced players like Casemiro has further weakened the squad's standards. Carrick's inability to form strong relationships with senior players exacerbated these challenges.

Next Steps For United Management

Manchester United is now seeking a new permanent manager to stabilize the club. The search for a successor involves evaluating candidates who can improve tactical discipline and player morale. The board remains focused on restoring competitiveness in the Premier League. Fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the current direction, but support for the interim manager persisted until the final results. The club must now rebuild its identity and performance standards quickly.