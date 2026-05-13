Manchester United set to discuss Michael Carrick's role beyond the end of the season

Manchester United are exploring other options, but the Press Association understands that Michael Carrick, their former midfielder, captain, and coach, is in pole position to stay in a post he will speak to the club about before the end of the season. They have looked into other possibilities, but Carrick has been supported for a job by several players.

MANCHESTER UNITED ARE set to speak to Michael Carrick about staying in charge beyond the end of the season. The popular 34-year-old midfielder, who joined from Real Madrid in 2022, confirmed in January that he would be leaving United when his contract expired this summer.

Casemiro has shone since then, scoring five goals, and has missed only one game – Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Sunderland – in the Carrick era. But the Brazil international was back training with the group on Wednesday morning along with Manuel Ugarte, who was also absent for the Wearside trip due to a back complaint. [More in text]





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Manchester United Michael Carrick Speaking To Until The End Of The Season Overseeing A Marked Improvement In Mood And Re Sealed Champions League Qualification With Thr Fifth Spot In The Premier League Explored Other Options Referring To Bookmakers Suspending Betting On Athletic Reports That Chief Executive Omar Ber Explored Other Options Back Training With The Group Front-Paced Work With The Group Assist Busy Executive Around The World

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