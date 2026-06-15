Manchester United to Feature in Amazon Prime's All or Nothing Series

Manchester United have announced that their 2026/27 season will feature in Amazon Prime's All or Nothing series. The documentary will provide unprecedented access to the club's dressing room and training facilities.

Manchester United have announced that the club's 2026/27 season will feature in Amazon Prime 's All or Nothing series. The Old Trafford will follow Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester City who have also appeared on the highly acclaimed fly-on-the-wall programme.

Filming will begin this summer with the show promising viewers unprecedented access inside the Man United dressing room, as well as their Carrington training facilities. Manchester United Chief Communications Officer, Toby Craig, said in a statement that now is the right time to open their doors, so that for the first time their fans around the world can see behind the scenes of a club which means so much to so many people.

The documentary will showcase Manchester United's unique people, ambition and culture; from the iconic atmosphere at Old Trafford to the work that goes on behind the scenes every day at Carrington. The club will share some of the stories of this historic club both with their fans and new audiences around the world as they compete at the highest level, both domestically and in the Champions League





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Manchester United Amazon Prime All Or Nothing Old Trafford Carrington Training Facilities

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