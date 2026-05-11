Mandatory Hospital Quaratines Imposed in France and Spain as Two More Passengers Test Positive

France and Spain have imposed mandatory hospital quarantines for passengers who have been in contact with the hantavirus-infected ship MV Hondius. 22 people were identified as contact cases in France and all are under quarantine in hospitals for 42 days. In Spain, 14 passengers are to be kept in quarantine for 42 days in a military hospital in Madrid. Contract tracing has identified 22 more passengers who travelled with people who later tested positive.

France and Spain among countries imposing mandatory hospital quarantines as two more passengers test positive Passengers of the hantavirus-hit ship MV Hondius disembarked on the island of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands.

The French government issued a decree stating that all those deemed to be contact cases would be placed in health facilities for assessment for 72 hours, before being 'kept in quarantine or placed in isolation for a total duration of 42 days.

' Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said, 'Our public health response is clear: all contacts, without exception, must undergo strict quarantine in a hospital setting. ' Contract tracing has identified 22 people so far in France who were on the cruise ship or who travelled on planes with people who turned out to be infected.

A French woman who had been evacuated from the cruise ship and was placed in quarantine in a Paris hospital specializing in infectious disease tested positive for hantavirus. She began to feel seriously unwell on Sunday and was now in intensive care in a 'stable condition.

' Twelve other French citizens are undergoing quarantine in hospital, while a further group of 14 passengers who were on a flight from Johannesburg to Amsterdam with a woman who later died of the virus have been contacted by health authorities. The United States authorities said one evacuated passenger had tested 'mildly positive' and another had 'mild symptoms.

' All 17 repatriated US citizens are to 'undergo clinical assessment and receive appropriate care and support based on their condition. ' The Dutch-flagged MV Hondius has 26 people, mostly crew members, still on board who are set to journey with the ship to dock in Rotterdam. The WHO has warned that additional cases may emerge among evacuated passengers because hantavirus has a very long incubation period.

Spanish health minister Mónica García said, 'All the passengers are being treated as though they could have been infected at any point in the boat. If new positive cases appear we will follow the protocols.

' In total the outbreak has infected nine people three of whom have died according to the WHO with laboratory tests identifying the infections as the Andes strain of the virus. Health officials have stressed that hantavirus spreads with much greater difficulty than infections like flu, with infection spreading through prolonged close contact rather than casual exposure. The WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, 'This is not another Covid. And the risk to the public is low.

So they shouldn't be scared, and they shouldn't panic.

' For case studies on how weight-loss drugs can impact a plastic surgery business see our sister article titled Irish sisters in Miami: Weight-loss drugs have changed our plastic surgery business and how a clear view of the decline of AI in the workplace could save women's careers see our sister article The Irish Times view on AI and the workplace: women could be the losers. For more information on the richest person in the Seanad see our sister article Who is the richest person in the Seanad? The smart money is on this man





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Travel Restrictions Hantavirus Outbreaks Border Control Cruise Ship Containment Public Health Response

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