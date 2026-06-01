Mandelson's WhatsApp exchanges with UK cabinet member Pat McFadden revealed

The latest batch of papers released by the UK government after controversy over Peter Mandelson's links to US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has revealed private WhatsApp exchanges between Mandelson and senior cabinet member Pat McFadden.

The latest batch of papers released by the UK government after controversy over Peter Mandelson 's links to US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has revealed private WhatsApp exchanges between Mandelson and senior cabinet member Pat McFadden.

The exchanges, which took place last summer, suggest that Mandelson appeared to criticise former prime minister Gordon Brown and his wife Angela behind their backs while outwardly being cordial. The papers also reveal that Mandelson told McFadden that he was worried by 'manoeuvring' from Brown and that Gordon has it in for Keir Starmer 'big time'.

McFadden messaged Mandelson to say he was worried by the 'manoeuvring' from Brown and that he didn't know what Starmer's thinking was on the welfare rebellion, which they agreed could destroy the UK government's authority. The private exchanges also illustrate Mandelson's propensity to criticise people behind their back while outwardly being cordial.

Mandelson told McFadden last July that Streeting had sent him a 'hysterical' message calling for the UK to recognise the state of Palestine, yet his messages with Streeting at the time were much more cordial than his retelling to McFadden suggested. The 1,500 pages contain a slew of mildly embarrassing messages, including texts from senior Labour figures fawning over Mandelson.

But while UK government sources had been busy preparing the Westminster bubble for the release of supposedly 'excruciating' messages that would humiliate the government, the latest batch was not as bad for Starmer as had been expected. The papers released are more notable not for what they contain, but for what is missing. There are barely a handful of direct messages between Mandelson and Starmer.

There are also very few exchanges between the sacked former ambassador and Lord McSweeney, who is believed to have championed his appointment to Washington despite concerns over Mandelson's Epstein links. The latest batch of papers reveal that Mandelson has refused to hand over his private telephone messages, which are believed to include interactions with McSweeney.

Meanwhile, the messages cannot be retrieved from the Irishman's phone because his mobile was stolen last year in a mugging. Opposition reaction to the files has focused mainly on McFadden's private admission that Labour MPs wanted to tax more to pay out higher benefits - Reform UK said Labour was now the party of 'shirkers not workers'





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Peter Mandelson Pat Mcfadden Whatsapp Exchanges UK Government Jeffrey Epstein

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