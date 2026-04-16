Manhunt Called Off in Co. Monaghan After Garda Patrol Car Ramming Incident

Gardaí are pursuing a clear line of inquiry following a series of violent incidents in Co. Monaghan, which included a patrol car being rammed by a vehicle with Northern Ireland registration plates. Two officers sustained injuries and are being treated in hospital. A manhunt for a second suspect has been suspended.

The extensive search for a driver involved in a shocking incident that saw a Garda patrol car deliberately rammed, resulting in injuries to two officers, has been officially stood down.

An Garda Síochána confirmed today that they are now pursuing a definite line of enquiry as they continue their comprehensive investigation into a sequence of violent events that unfolded in County Monaghan earlier on Thursday morning.

The initial disturbance occurred shortly after 11:40 am when plain clothes gardaí, who were on patrol in the Monaghan area, stopped and engaged in a conversation with a man believed to be in his early twenties. During this interaction, the individual allegedly became aggressive and assaulted one of the officers present.

Following this alleged assault, the man fled the scene and escaped into adjacent fields. Despite an immediate and thorough search operation being launched, he was not apprehended until shortly after 1:00 pm.

Subsequently, on the R184 road near Tullycorbett, Monaghan, a garda vehicle that was on patrol was violently rammed by a car bearing Northern Ireland registration plates, identified as an Audi. The occupants of the rammed patrol car, a male and a female officer, both sustained injuries and were subsequently transported to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for assessment. They remained in hospital on Thursday evening receiving care.

The driver of the Audi, which suffered significant damage during the collision, fled the scene. A separate search was initiated for the occupants of this vehicle.

Authorities were able to confirm the arrest of one male, believed to be the passenger of the Audi and potentially involved in the earlier alleged assault on the garda. He was being detained on Thursday night at a Garda Station in County Monaghan under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

However, the search for the second individual involved in the vehicle ramming has now been terminated.

In an official statement released by An Garda Síochána, the force reiterated their commitment to the ongoing investigation. The statement read: 'An Garda Síochána are following a definite line of enquiry. Both Gardai in the rammed and severely damaged patrol car, a male and a female, remain in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda for assessment of injuries on Thursday evening. An Garda Síochána is providing support to the injured members. The investigation into the incident is being coordinated from an incident room at Monaghan Garda Station under the direction of a senior investigating officer.'

Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern, who oversees the Louth/Cavan/Monaghan Garda Division, spoke about the gravity of the day's events. He emphasized the inherent dangers faced by members of An Garda Síochána on a daily basis. 'The incidents today demonstrate clearly the unpredictable and dangerous nature of work carried out by members of An Garda Síochána, who turn up for duty keeping our communities safe every day,' Chief Superintendent McGovern stated. 'These incidents will be fully and diligently investigated. My thoughts and the thoughts of every member of An Garda Síochána are with our colleagues, who will be provided with all necessary support at this time.'

Gardai are urgently appealing to the public for any information or sightings of a dark grey Audi A6 with Northern Ireland registration plates. They are particularly interested in any sightings in the general vicinity of the R184, between Ballybay and Clontibret, or on any surrounding roads, between the hours of 11:00 am and 2:00 pm on Thursday.

Furthermore, any drivers who were in that area during the specified timeframe and who may possess dashcam footage or any other form of video evidence are strongly urged to contact the investigating Gardaí. The Garda investigation team can be reached directly at Monaghan Garda Station by calling 047 77200. Alternatively, individuals can contact the Garda Confidential Phone line at 1800 666 111, or report any information to their local garda station.

The incident highlights the challenging and often perilous duties undertaken by law enforcement officers, and the dedication of the public in assisting with these investigations is crucial for bringing those responsible to justice and ensuring community safety. The prompt and efficient response from An Garda Síochána in apprehending one suspect and swiftly moving to a focused line of inquiry underscores their commitment to resolving this serious matter and providing support to their injured colleagues





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Garda Monaghan Police Assault Vehicle Ramming Investigation

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