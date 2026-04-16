Manhunt Underway for Driver After Garda Patrol Car Rammed in Co Monaghan

A wide-scale search operation is in progress for the driver of a grey Audi that deliberately rammed a Garda patrol car in north Co Monaghan on Thursday. Two gardaí were hospitalised following the incident, which followed an earlier altercation where a man assaulted an officer before fleeing. A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the events, but the driver of the Audi remains at large.

Authorities are intensifying their search for the driver of a grey Audi involved in a serious incident on Thursday, which resulted in two gardaí being hospitalised. The chain of events began around 11:30 am when plainclothes gardaí attempted to stop a vehicle. During this interaction, a man in his 20s reportedly became aggressive, assaulted one of the officers, and then fled into adjacent fields, successfully evading initial capture.

This initial confrontation set the stage for a subsequent and more dangerous encounter later that day. The urgency of the situation was underscored by the fact that the search for the initial suspect remained unsuccessful. The gravity of the ongoing investigation is evident in the resources being deployed, indicating the determination to apprehend those responsible for the escalating events. The involvement of various Garda units highlights the seriousness with which this case is being treated. The public is being kept informed as the investigation progresses, with authorities appealing for any information that might assist in locating the missing driver. The incident has raised concerns within the community regarding public safety and the challenges faced by law enforcement officers. The details emerging from the incident paint a picture of a deliberate and forceful act against members of the Garda Síochána, necessitating a comprehensive and wide-ranging investigation. The community is understandably anxious for updates, and the Gardaí have reiterated their commitment to bringing the individuals involved to justice. The focus remains firmly on locating the driver of the grey Audi and understanding the full context of the events that unfolded on Thursday. The ongoing nature of the search signifies that critical leads are still being pursued, and every avenue is being explored to ensure a swift resolution. Less than two hours after the initial confrontation, shortly after 1 pm, a Garda patrol car was deliberately rammed by a Northern Ireland registered Audi. This occurred on the R184 at Tullycorbett in north County Monaghan. The impact of the collision was significant, leading to the two occupants of the rammed Garda vehicle requiring medical attention. Both injured officers were subsequently transported to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for assessment. Following the ramming incident, the two occupants of the Audi fled the scene. A search of the immediate area was promptly initiated, and this led to the arrest of a man in his 20s. It is believed that this arrested individual was the passenger in the Audi and potentially the same person involved in the earlier assault on the garda. An Garda Síochána has confirmed that a dedicated search operation is still actively underway to locate the driver of the vehicle that carried out the ramming. This extensive search is being conducted by a combination of frontline uniform gardaí, plainclothes gardaí drawn from the Louth-Cavan-Monaghan Garda division, and regional armed support units. The Garda air support unit is also providing crucial assistance, likely employing aerial surveillance to cover a wider area. The individual being sought as the driver is described as a man in his 20s, of medium height and build, and was reportedly wearing a dark grey tracksuit top and grey tracksuit bottoms at the time of the incident. The coordinated effort involving multiple specialized units underscores the seriousness of the pursuit and the determination to apprehend the remaining suspect. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by law enforcement officers in the line of duty and the importance of public cooperation in such investigations. The authorities are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any part of these events or who has any information regarding the whereabouts of the driver to come forward. The ongoing investigation into the grey Audi incident highlights a pattern of escalating aggression and evasion of law enforcement. The initial assault and flight into fields by one individual, followed by the deliberate ramming of a Garda vehicle by another suspect just hours later, suggests a coordinated or opportunistic attempt to obstruct justice and evade capture. The swift deployment of specialized Garda units, including armed support and air surveillance, demonstrates the high priority placed on resolving this case. The description of the wanted driver as a man in his 20s, of medium build, and wearing specific tracksuit attire, provides tangible details for the public and law enforcement to work with. The hospitalization of two gardaí underscores the dangerous nature of the incident and the potential for serious harm when confronting suspects engaged in such activities. The arrest of a second individual, believed to be the passenger and possibly involved in the earlier assault, suggests that the investigation is making progress, though the primary suspect remains at large. The complexity of the search, involving multiple geographical areas and specialized units, indicates the determination of An Garda Síochána to ensure that all individuals involved are brought to account. The incident raises significant questions about the motivations behind the actions of those involved and the potential for further criminal activity. As the search continues, the public's vigilance and willingness to share any relevant information will be critical in assisting the Gardaí in their efforts to restore safety and uphold the law. The commitment to a thorough investigation, from the initial traffic stop to the pursuit of the driver, reflects the dedication of law enforcement to their duty in protecting the community





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Garda Car Ramming Monaghan Incident Manhunt Assault On Garda Police Pursuit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man to Appear in Court After Garda Checkpoint Incident in County CorkA young man faces multiple charges of dangerous driving after allegedly failing to stop at a Garda checkpoint in Co. Cork and leading gardaí on a pursuit. The incident, which took place on the Midleton-Whitegate road, resulted in the man being released on bail and scheduled to appear in Midleton District Court on Thursday. A young woman who was also present in the vehicle was released without charge.

Read more »

Fuel protests: Why did it take so long for Garda to act?Trusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Fair City: Pete and Dolores' Cohabitation Concerns, Paul's Isolation, and Steo's Escape PlanOn Fair City, Pete struggles with Dolores' reluctance to live together, Paul feels isolated, and JJ and Carol face pressure from Garda Knowles regarding Steo's escape plan.

Read more »

Rival Gangs Tag Hennessy Mob as "Rats" Amid Prison SentenceGraffiti calling the jailed Hennessy brothers and their associates "rats" has appeared in their former territory in west Dublin, sparking a Garda investigation into rising tensions with rival gangs vying for control.

Read more »

Man Arrested After Alleged Garda Assault and Vehicle Ramming; Driver Still SoughtA man was arrested following an incident in Monaghan where he allegedly assaulted a Garda officer, then fled. Later, a car he was a passenger in rammed a Garda patrol vehicle, injuring two officers. The search for the driver is ongoing.

Read more »

Man Arrested for Driving Tractor Through Garda Checkpoint Amidst Fuel ProtestsA 27-year-old man, Darra O'Shea, has appeared in court charged with five counts of dangerous driving after allegedly driving a tractor and slurry tanker through a Garda checkpoint near an oil refinery in Whitegate, Co Cork. He was attempting to join a fuel protesters' blockade. O'Shea was remanded on bail with strict conditions, including no social media posts about the incident.

Read more »