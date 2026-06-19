Manna Drone Delivery Ceases Irish Operations, Shifts Focus to International Markets

Manna, the Irish-founded drone delivery company, is ending its delivery services in Ireland due to regulatory uncertainty and will instead concentrate on the US, UK, and other countries where frameworks for commercial drone delivery are clearer. The decision follows 300,000 completed flights and marks a strategic pivot from its home market.

Manna , the drone delivery company, has announced it will cease its delivery operations in Ireland to focus on markets with clearer regulatory frameworks, including the United States, United Kingdom, China , and the UAE .

In a statement, the company explained that the absence of a clear national framework in Ireland forced it to rely on local planning processes, creating uncertainty about the infrastructure needed to support drone delivery at scale. The company emphasized that this decision, while difficult given Ireland's role as its founding and testing ground, is necessary to concentrate investment where regulatory pathways are more advanced.

CEO Bobby Healy expressed gratitude to Irish communities, businesses, customers, and employees for proving the viability of large-scale drone delivery, but noted the need to shift focus. Manna will notify affected customers through its app and email, and will work with local partners to wind down operations in an orderly fashion. The company operates bases in Dallas, Helsinki, and Blanchardstown, Dublin, and has completed 300,000 flights, with 90,000 originating from Dublin.

It maintained around 120 retail partners, primarily delivering hot drinks and fast food, along with books, medical supplies, and clothing





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