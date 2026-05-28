Marcel Coetzee believes Bulls' international fire-power and Loftus Versfeld altitude will be enough to beat Munster

Former Ulster back-row Marcel Coetzee thinks that the Bulls' international fire-power and Loftus Versfeld altitude will be enough to beat Munster in the URC quarter-final.

Former Ulster back-row Marcel Coetzee believes that the Bulls ' international fire-power and Loftus Versfeld altitude will be enough to beat Munster in the URC quarter-final.

The Bulls side will be filled with Springboks, including Handré Pollard and Willie le Roux, who have won World Cups. Coetzee thinks that the experience and calm they bring to the group will be a significant advantage. He also believes that the Bulls' playoff rugby mentality is more like Test rugby, where they will have opportunities to throw the ball around and slow it down to build pressure.

Munster will travel without Jack Crowley or skipper Tadhg Beirne, while Alex Nankivell and Fineen Wycherley are not expected to play. JJ Hanrahan is expected to start at out-half, with Craig Casey captaining the side.

Meanwhile, Munster and Ireland Women's Forwards Coach Alex Codling will leave both his Irish roles at the end of the season and join Top 14 club Toulon. Codling has made an immediate impact at Munster, helping the team reach the Champions Cup and URC quarter-finals. He has also coached with the England Men's team, Harlequins, and Oyonnax.

Codling expressed his gratitude to Munster, saying that he has loved every minute of working with the players and that he will treasure the memories of working with the Red Army. Head Coach Clayton McMillan praised Codling's passion for lineouts and his outstanding work ethic, attention to detail, and connection to the players. McMillan also thanked Codling for his significant sacrifices over the last two seasons and wished him all the best in his new chapter





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Marcel Coetzee Bulls Munster URC Quarter-Final Loftus Versfeld Altitude Handré Pollard Willie Le Roux Alex Codling Toulon Top 14 Club

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