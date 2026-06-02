Marco Silva Leaves Fulham After Five Years to Join Benfica

Fulham manager Marco Silva is set to depart for Benfica after five seasons, having achieved record points and cup success. Owner Shahid Khan thanks him and looks for a replacement.

Fulham Football Club has announced the departure of Marco Silva after five successful seasons as head coach. Silva, the Portuguese manager, is heavily linked with a move to Benfica , who are seeking a new coach after finishing third in the Portuguese league under José Mourinho, thereby qualifying for the Europa League qualifiers.

At Fulham, Silva's tenure included a Carabao Cup semi-final appearance in the 2023-24 season, where the team was eliminated by Liverpool over two legs. He also steered the club to their record Premier League points tally of 54 in the 2024-25 season and achieved their highest number of wins in a Premier League season on three occasions, with 15 victories.

Despite Fulham's desire to retain him and a contract offer on the table, Silva is poised to leave, with coaching in Europe a tantalizing prospect. Fulham owner Shahid Khan expressed gratitude for Silva's contributions, stating that while they were an excellent fit, change is inevitable in football and the club has prepared for this transition. He emphasized that Fulham remains an attractive destination and a replacement will be sought in a timely but deliberate manner.

Potential successors include Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna and Thomas Frank, formerly of Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur. In an open letter to Fulham fans, Silva thanked them for their unwavering support over the years. He recalled asking them to stand by the team from day one, a request they fulfilled throughout his five-year stint.

He acknowledged the achievements made together, noting that the support from both staff and supporters will never be forgotten, and promised that Fulham will always hold a special place in his heart, with hopes of returning to Craven Cottage someday. Silva initially joined Fulham in July 2021 following the club's relegation under Scott Parker. His appointment came after an 18-month break from management, which followed difficult periods at Everton and Watford.

However, he immediately delivered by securing the Championship title and then establishing Fulham as a stable Premier League side. Prior to Fulham, Silva managed Hull City, where he could not prevent their Premier League relegation in 2017, and had spells with Olympiakos, Estoril, and Sporting CP in Portugal. His exit from Fulham will also spare him a reunion with Hull next season, as they earned promotion via the playoffs.

The news also briefly mentions Kenny Dalglish undergoing cancer treatment and various other headlines like Liverpool's pursuit of Andoni Iraola, a student's medical ambitions, the All-Ireland football draw, and a call for coffee shop recommendations. These appear to be unrelated snippets from a news aggregator page, likely boilerplate or navigational elements, and do not pertain to the main story about Silva's departure.

The focus remains on Fulham's managerial change, Silva's legacy, and the club's next steps in finding a new head coach





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Marco Silva Fulham Benfica Shahid Khan Premier League Carabao Cup Hull City Kenny Dalglish Liverpool Thomas Frank

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