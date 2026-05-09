Maria Walsh announces her pregnancy while discussing fertility journey on Brendan O’Connor show

Maria Walsh, an MEP, shared her exciting news of becoming pregnant while opening up about her fertility journey on the Brendan O’Connor show. She described how she started her journey as a single woman and discussed her experiences of fertility treatment complications and the fear of miscarrying.

Maria Walsh, an MEP who represents the Midlands–North-West constituency in the European Parliament, announced she is 16 weeks pregnant while on the Brendan O’Connor show.

She and her partner started a fertility journey over a year ago and have been repeatedly dealing with the uncontrollable factors that arise in fertility treatments. Walsh had initially planned to have a family but, as a single woman, was able to pursue her dream of becoming a mother without having a partner. She also shared her experiences of fertility treatment complications and the fear of miscarrying.

Walsh mentioned that, despite the challenges, she is now pregnant and has chosen to take November as maternity leave before returning to work in December. The baby is due in mid-October





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