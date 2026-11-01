Marink Reedijk Secures First Win at Hibernian in 2-1 Premier Sports Cup Semi-Final Victory

Marink Reedijk claims his first victory as Hibernian manager with a 2-1 win over Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final. The Hibees advance to face Rangers in the final.

Marink Reedijk secured his first win as Hibernian manager in a memorable 2-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final victory over Hearts at Hampden Park. The result marks a significant turnaround for the Dutch coach, who had been under scrutiny after a recent draw left the club at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership. The Hibernian s will now meet Rangers in the final on 13 December, ending Hearts' long unbeaten run against Hibs at this venue.

Reedijk Breaks Winless Streak at Hibernian

Dutchman Reedijk, who was appointed after Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley ruled himself out of the race, won his first point at the fourth attempt in a 1-1 draw at St Mirren in midweek. That result had kept a spotlight on him as he tried to stabilize the team. The win over Hearts serves as a landmark victory that validates his tactical approach and leadership capabilities at the club.

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Boyle And McGrath Secure Hibernian Lead

A frenetic derby got up and running in the fourth minute when Jambos attacker Claudio Braga headed in from a corner. The ball arrived unchallenged from Calvin Miller's corner from the right, allowing Braga to score from four yards out. Hearts had won the four previous meetings between the teams at Hampden, in 2006, 2012, 2020 and 2022, setting the stage for a potential repeat.

However, returning Hibees striker Martin Boyle deservedly leveled in the 19th minute with a poacher's goal. He raced on to a lobbed pass from Republic of Ireland international Owen Elding and beat Jambos keeper Beau Reus with a drive. The ball went in off a post and survived a VAR check for offside. Four minutes earlier, the game had seen intense action with Felix Passlack's shot saved by Reus after a clever pass from Joe Newell.

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The young striker's international teammate Jamie McGrath put the on-top Hibees ahead three minutes before the interval. From a cleared Hibs corner, Newell's powerful drive was saved by Reus but McGrath steered the loose ball in at the near post. This goal gave the Gorgie side time to reset and put pressure on their opponents after the break. It also turned the game completely on its head, silencing the maroon-clad hordes who had celebrated the simple opener.

Hibernian Defense Holds Firm Against Hearts

Although Hearts retained a threat, a stout defensive display by the Leith side means they advance to the final. Hearts had made changes ahead of the game, with defender Stephen Kingsley taking over from injured Rogers Mato while Boyle replaced Nicky Cadden, who dropped to the bench. The intensity of the match meant that injuries and substitutions played a crucial role in the flow of the game.

Midfielder Joe Newell skimmed the Hearts bar with a dipping drive from 25 yards before the injured Miller was replaced by Sabri Guendouz. The action was relentless at both ends of the pitch. Salinger tipped a thunderbolt from Guendouz over the bar, showcasing the attacking danger Hibs possessed even while protecting their lead. Hearts keeper Beau Reus also blocked a drive from Boyle and saved Marko Ivezic's free header from a corner.

Hearts maintained pressure on the Hibs goal and with two minutes remaining Braga again headed wide from a great position. This miss from a Josh McPake cross ensured that Hibernian held out for a landmark victory. The two sets of fans provided plenty of colour and noise before the game, but it was the visitors who ultimately celebrated. This victory not only secures Reedijk's first win but also sets up a crucial final against Rangers.