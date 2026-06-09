Marion Fossett, Beloved Ringmistress of Fossetts Circus, Dies at 71

Marion Fossett, the iconic ringmistress of Fossetts Circus, has passed away at the age of 71. She was laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon as family, friends, and Father O'Brien paid tribute to a woman described as larger than life, a consummate professional, and a mother to many. The service featured moving music including "You Raise Me Up" and "The Prayer."

Marion Fossett , the iconic ringmistress behind the renowned Fossetts Circus , has passed away aged 71 last week - she was laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon as her loved ones paid tribute.

Father O'Brien, who had known Marion for years after being called to bless the circus, delivered a heartfelt homily.

"What do you say about somebody who is larger than life? " he asked. "Who is well known by everybody, and loved by everybody? Since Saturday, I've been trying to figure out what I would say about Marion.

How do I do justice to a woman like that? The answer is I can't. Whatever I will say here today will never do justice to the woman she was.

" He recalled their first meeting, which led to hours of conversation over tea and coffee. "From then on, I went up and I blessed the circus a couple of times at the beginning and end of the season," he said. "You could see the love that was there, you could see the love that they had for each other as a family, as a group, and that's something that is actually hard to find.

" He praised her professionalism: "When you look at Marion, she has done more in the world than I think I would ever do in 10 years. She was what you might call the consummate professional.

" He added that she was surrounded by love, especially during her final illness, and that everyone wanted the best for her. Sonya Fossett, Marion's niece, gave an emotional eulogy.

"She liked to make it known how busy she was and how much she did for the show," said Sonya. "Backing up her point, we're lost without her. " She described Marion's mothering role: "Marion took on a mothering role early in life, while she would mind her brothers and sisters while they were still in school while the show was on tour. She didn't have any children of her own, but she was a mother to all of us.

Once you were old enough, you were spoiled rotten. She gave us comfort, confidence and courage to step into the spotlight. We'll miss the sound of her voice and looking back at her smile when leaving the ring.

" Sonya continued, "Marion Fossett was a strong woman. Things didn't happen to Marion, she made them happen. Nothing shows that more than how she handled her illness over the last few years, and in particular the last few weeks.

" A number of moving pieces of music were played during the service, including "You Raise Me Up" and "The Prayer. " On Saturday, the Fossetts family released a statement across social media breaking the news of her passing, describing Marion as "a shining star. " "It's with great sadness, we the Fossett family would like to share the news of the passing of our beloved Marion Fossett," they said.

The life and legacy of Marion Fossett stand as a testament to dedication, family, and the magic of the circus. As ringmistress, she was the charismatic heart of Fossetts Circus, guiding performers and captivating audiences for decades. Her early responsibilities on tour shaped her nurturing spirit, making her a surrogate mother to younger siblings and later to countless colleagues. Colleagues and family alike emphasized her indomitable strength extemdash she did not merely experience events; she orchestrated them.

Even her final battle with illness was met with the same resolute grace. The widespread grief following her death reflects how deeply she touched lives beyond the circus ring. Father O'Brien's observation about the love within the circus family underscores the unique community she helped foster. The family's description of her as a "shining star" resonates with all who witnessed her brilliance





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Marion Fossett Fossetts Circus Ringmistress Obituary Tribute Father O'brien Sonya Fossett

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