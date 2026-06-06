Marion Fossett, Circus Legend and Eurovision Star, Dies at 71

Marion Fossett, the beloved ringmistress of Fossett's Circus and former Eurovision contestant with Sheeba, has died aged 71. Her family announced her passing, praising her as a shining star. A multi-generational performer, she debuted at 18 months and led the circus for decades. Tributes highlight her magnetic stage presence and enduring legacy.

Marion Fossett , the iconic ringmistress of Fossett's Circus , has passed away at the age of 71. She died in a Dublin hospital on Friday, leaving behind a legacy that spanned over a century of circus tradition.

The Fossett family announced her passing on social media on Saturday, describing her as 'a shining star' who brought joy to countless audiences. Funeral arrangements are to be announced later. Fossett's Circus boasts a heritage of more than 135 years, dating back to Marion's great-grandfather George Lowe from Mallow, County Cork. In the summer of 1888, Lowe began touring Irish fair greens and marketplaces with his circus, laying the foundation for an internationally celebrated institution.

Marion made her circus debut at just 18 months old, continuing a family tradition that saw her take over as ringmaster from her father Edward shortly before his death in 1998. Beyond the circus ring, she was also a member of the girl group Sheeba, alongside Maxi and Frances Campbell. They represented Ireland at the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest with the song 'Horoscopes,' achieving a fifth-place finish. Heartfelt tributes have poured in from the entertainment world.

Playwright and producer David Gilna described Marion as 'a force of nature,' recalling how she captivated audiences with her voice, warmth, and humor. He noted that she carried a career far beyond the circus tent, from Eurovision to the ringmaster's spotlight, and that her presence and command made her the true queen of the circus. Her ability to hold an audience effortlessly, with timing and bite, was unmatched.

Marion Fossett will be remembered as a storyteller who achieved everything she set out to do, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew her. Rest in peace, Marion; your legacy endures





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Marion Fossett, beloved ringmistress of Fossett's Circus, dies at 71Marion Fossett, a prominent figure in Irish circus entertainment and long-time ringmistress of Fossett's Circus, has passed away at age 71 after an illness. She is remembered as the face and voice of the family-run circus, a mother figure, and a passionate performer who lived to entertain. Fossett's Circus, founded in 1888, described her as a shining star. Survivors include her siblings and nieces.

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