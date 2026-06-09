Mark Coleman on James Owens' Handling of Last-Gasp Free Decision and Cork's Loss to Limerick

Mark Coleman, the Rebels' stand-in captain, discusses his approach to the referee and his thoughts on James Owens' handling of the last-gasp free decision that led to Cork's loss to Limerick. Coleman also reflects on Cork's performance and the impact of the strong wind on their ability to score.

Mark Coleman was among those to approach the referee as he walked off, querying the time-keeping surrounding their decision to go short from a last-gasp free.

The Rebels’ stand-in captain gave the final puck of the game, a pass to Tim O’Mahony, which was immediately followed by Owens calling time before the midfielder could get away his equalising attempt. That shot ultimately dropped short into the square as the Wexford whistler was ‘probably right’ in his interpretation of the rules.

When asked about Owens’ reputation as not being particularly talkative with players on the field, Coleman replied: ‘I must say the last day that I had a few conversations with him during the game. He was fine the last day. ’ But it’s not up to him to be talking to players really. Some refs have their own style, but I have no issue with James Owens at all.

If you were to go by the letter of the law, he probably had a good game. We just have to accept that we were beaten by a better team. I’m not going to sit here blaming James Owens for anything. He’s probably right.

It’s probably not up to him to tell me that this has to be the last puck of the game. He blows the whistle when he feels the time is up and that’s it. Pupils of Scoil Chroí Íosa, Blarney, during an interview session with former pupil and Cork hurler Mark Coleman in advance of the launch of the 2026 GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship.

While Cork couldn’t feed enough possession into their forwards, failing to score from play after Brian Hayes’s 38th-minute goal, Coleman feels that Cork fell short of the performance required to deserve victory. He acknowledged that he has yet to watch back the match, but feels that Cork was limited by the wind and the way Limerick set up. They raised no point from play, nor any open-play attempt at a white flag, from the half-hour mark onwards.

When you’re playing into a wind like that, you’re very limited in the range of puck-outs you can hit, especially with the way Limerick set up. Their half-back line are very good at covering space. You’re nearly forced to puck it down on top and trying to overload one side or something like that.

When the wind is that strong, you’re not going to be able to spray it into space because they’re going to have their half-forwards cutting it out and they’re going to have their wing-backs set up well to deal with that





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Cork Limerick Mark Coleman James Owens Free Decision Wind Performance Score Puck-Out Half-Back Line Half-Forwards Wing-Backs

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