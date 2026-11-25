Mark English and Kate O'Connor were named joint winners of the Athlete of the Year award at the National Athletics Awards, following European gold medals and a series of major championship performances.

Mark English and Kate O'Connor have been crowned joint-winners of the Athlete of the Year prize at the National Athletics Awards, organised by Athletics Ireland.

The recognition follows European gold medals for both athletes, with English becoming the first Irish male to win an individual event at the continental championships. The awards ceremony took place in Dublin on Wednesday evening, honouring the achievements of the national track and field community. O'Connor also collected the Field and Multi Event Athlete of the Year Award, while English collected the Middle Distance Athlete of the Year Award.

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Mark English European Championship Record Breaking Performances

English, a 33-year-old from Donegal, won the 800m title at the European Championships in Birmingham last August. The victory made him the first Irish man to win a European outdoor title over 800m. He also broke his own Irish indoor 800m record with a time of 1:44.23 and set a new national 1,000m record of 2:15.82. English achieved an outdoor personal best of 1:42.78 at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

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At that event, he reached his first global outdoor final and finished in sixth place. His consistent high-level performances throughout the year contributed to the joint award decision. O'Connor, who turns 26 next month, described 2026 as the best year of her career. The Dundalk athlete began her season with a bronze medal in the pentathlon at the World Indoors in Poland in March.

She followed that with Commonwealth Games gold in the heptathlon in July and another heptathlon gold in Birmingham. Those victories marked seven successive championship medals for O'Connor over the last two seasons. Her shared triumphs and unwavering consistency made it impossible for Athletics Ireland to separate the two athletes, resulting in the historic joint decision.

Irish Olympians Tribute and Rhasidat Adeleke Awards

The ceremony also included a minute's silence to honour four Irish Olympians who died in 2026: Ronnie Delany, Gerry O'Reilly, Ciarán Ó Lionáird, and Ciara Mageean. Rhasidat Adeleke was named Sprints and Hurdles Athlete of the Year following another memorable season, highlighted by silver in the women's 200m at the European Championships in a new Irish record of 22.28.

Adeleke also claimed the Inspirational Performance on Irish Soil Award after her outstanding victory over 200m at the 123.ie National Senior Track and Field Championships in July. Her championship record of 22.80 secured the European qualifying standard. Nick Griggs received the Endurance Athlete of the Year Award for winning under-23 individual and team gold medals at the European Cross-Country Championships in December.

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Orla Comerford was honoured as the Para Athlete of the Year for setting a European T13 100m record of 11.56. Olive Loughnane was inducted into the Irish Athletics Hall of Fame, recognised for her 2009 World Championships silver medal which was upgraded to gold in 2016.

2026 National Athletics Awards Complete Winners List

The full list of National Athletics Award winners for 2026 includes: Hall of Fame: Olive Loughnane; Under 20 Athlete of the Year: Seamus Clarke; Sprints and Hurdles Athlete of the Year: Rhasidat Adeleke; Endurance Athlete of the Year: Nick Griggs; Middle Distance Athlete of the Year: Mark English; Field and Multi Event Athlete of the Year: Kate O'Connor; Team of the Year: Senior Men's European Cross Country Team (Jack O'Leary, Brian Fay, Cormac Dalton, Darragh McElhinney and Efrem Gidey); Special Recognition Awards: Nick Sweeney and Danny McDaid; Schools Athlete of the Year: Michael Kent; University Athlete of the Year: Kotryna Pacerinskaite; Mountain Runner of the Year: Sinéad Farrell; Masters Athlete of the Year: Sean McMullin; Ultra Runner of the Year: Terry Shanley; Development Club of the Year: Clongriffin AC; Performance Club of the Year: Raheny Shamrock AC; Official of the Year: John McGrath (West Waterford AC); Inspirational Performance on Irish Soil: Rhasidat Adeleke (200m, National Senior Championships); European Coaching Awards: Liz Coomey, Michael O'Connor and Justin Rinaldi.

Looking ahead, Mark English has not yet decided whether to continue racing into 2027 or beyond. He has ruled himself out of the European Indoor Championships in Valencia in March and plans to sit down over Christmas to discuss his future. He stated that 2026 was an extremely difficult year to top but emphasised his desire to celebrate his success before making any definitive moves.

Kate O'Connor has set her sights on becoming the European indoor champion in Valencia and competing at the World Championships in Beijing in September. The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics remains her long-term goal.