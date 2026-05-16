Mark English becomes first Irish male athlete to win Diamond League race

Mark English, an Irish athlete from Finn Valley AC, sets a meeting record as he storms to victory in the men's 800m event at the Shanghai/Keqiao Diamond League in China. This makes him the first Irish male athlete to win a Diamond League race, joining representatives from US and Botswana. He sets a second-fastest career time to date.

IRELAND’S MARK ENGLISH has opened his outdoor season with a brilliant performance at the Shanghai/ Keqiao Diamond League in China . English set a meeting record as he stormed to victory in the men’s 800m, clocking 1:43.85 as he crossed the line.

This is the second-fastest of the Donegal man’s career as he becomes the first Irish male athlete to win a Diamond League race. He joins Ciara Mageean, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sarah Healy who have also won at the series. Kethobogile Haingura of Botswana took second in the men’s 800m in a time of 1:43.89 while USA’s Brandon Miller was third in 1:44.00





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