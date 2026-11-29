Mark English wins Male Athlete of the Year at the OFI Awards, leading Ireland's sporting elite. See full list of winners including Lara Gillespie and Katie Taylor.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland celebrated its highest achievements on Saturday night, with Mark English receiving the Male Athlete of the Year award. The European 800m champion secured the prestigious title during the organization's annual recognition ceremony, adding to a busy week of accolades for the Irish track star.

English's victory came just three days after he was announced as the joint winner of the Athletics Ireland award alongside fellow European champion Kate O'Connor. The OFI winners were selected from a shortlist by a combination of expert judges and public voting, establishing English as the top male performer ahead of notable golfing rivals.

Also read Mark English on a ‘perfect season’ that might prove to be his last

English Eclipses Golfing Rivals

Mark English finished ahead of two of Ireland's most famous golfers in the running for the top male honor. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were both recognized as strong contenders for the award but ultimately did not secure the win. This result highlights the significant impact of English's performance on the track during the evaluation period.

The European 800m champion had already established his dominance in his discipline by winning the European title earlier in the year. His ability to perform under pressure on the international stage contributed to his selection as the nation's leading male athlete for the year. The decision underscores the high regard in which his athletic achievements are held by both the public and the federation.

Advertisement

Gillespie and O'Connor Lead Female Winners

World champion cyclist Lara Gillespie was named Female Athlete of the Year at the same event. Her victory recognizes her outstanding performance on the world stage and her contribution to the success of Irish cycling. Gillespie joins the elite group of Irish women recognized for their sporting excellence.

Kate O'Connor also received significant recognition at the ceremony. The European heptathlon champion was a joint winner of the Athletics Ireland award earlier in the week. Her success complements the awards received by her coach and father, Michael O'Connor, who was named Coach of the Year following his work with her.

Team and Program Recognition

World champion rowers Margaret Cremen and Zoe Hyde were named Team of the Year. Their victory in the Women's Double Sculls highlights the strength of Irish rowing on the global stage. The duo's world championship title was a key factor in their selection for this prestigious honor.

Boxing Ireland was recognized as the High-Performance Programme of the Year. This award acknowledges the systematic approach and success of the national boxing program. The recognition serves as a testament to the development infrastructure supporting Irish boxers.

Advertisement

Taylor and Rising Stars Honored

Boxing legend Katie Taylor received the President's Award from OFI president Lochlann Walsh. This special honor recognizes her immense contribution to Irish sport and her continued inspiration to young athletes. Taylor's presence at the event adds further prestige to the evening's celebrations.

Junior world champion swimmer John Shortt was named the Rising Star of the Year. His award highlights the emergence of new talent in Irish swimming. Shortt's success signals a bright future for the sport in Ireland.

The Sailing World Championships in Dún Laoghaire was named the Sports Event of the Year. This recognition celebrates the successful hosting of the international event in Ireland. The event showcased Ireland's capability to organize major sporting gatherings.

Additional awards included the Community Impact Award for Ballymun Athletics Club and the Image of the Year for Sam Barnes. The image featured Kate O'Connor at the European Championships. These awards complete a comprehensive overview of the year's sporting achievements.