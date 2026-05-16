Mark English Makes History as First Irish Man to Win Diamond League Race with Shanghai 800m Victory

Mark English secures a landmark victory in the men's 800m at the Shanghai Diamond League, becoming the first Irish man to win a Diamond League race. His remarkable performance, overcoming race challenges, adds a significant chapter to Irish athletics. Meanwhile, Ben Guiden and Ella Fennelly triumph at the National 5km Championships, showcasing Ireland's growing talent in track and field.

Mark English became just the fourth Irish athlete and the first Irish man to win a Diamond League race, claiming victory in the men's 800m event at the Shanghai Diamond League meeting.

The 33-year-old runner, who also holds a medical degree, showcased his mettle on the track, overcoming challenges to secure a historic win. At one point during the race, he appeared to fall behind the leaders, but he maintained composure and strategy, sticking to the inside lane on the final turn.

In the final 50 meters, English surpassed four runners to clinch the race in a time of 1:43.85, his second-fastest performance to date, just behind his Irish record of 1:43.37 set last August. Kethobogile Haingura from Botswana finished a close second with 1:43.89, while English overcame the previous meeting record of 1:43.91 held by Kenya's Wyclife Kinyamal since 2018.

'I felt great,' English remarked after the race. 'I wasn't really thinking about the time. We went through slow enough, but I’m just delighted to get the win, and beat them in the sprint finish.

' He also earned a substantial $20,000 prize, as the 800m race carried double points. English's victory marks a significant milestone in Irish athletics. He joins a select group of Irish athletes, including Sarah Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Ciara Mageean, who have triumphed in Diamond League events since the circuit's inception in 2010. Although English had previously won the 800m in Birmingham in 2019, that race was not part of the Diamond League.

His instantiate endurance and focus were evident as he navigated through the race.

'There were points in that race when I felt like they were getting away from me, so it was just a matter of hanging on, and thankfully I had enough left in that last 50m,' English recounted post-race. Despite relinquishing his Irish record to Cian McPhillips, who set a new time of 1:42.15 at the World Championships in Tokyo last September, English continues to demonstrate that he is far from over the hill.

'I’ve been working hard,' he shared, acknowledging his sustained motivation and lack of injury over his career. He credited his coach, Justin Rinaldi, for keeping him inspired and on track.

'It’s important to thank my coach for keeping me motivated,' he emphasized. English is expected to compete next in the Rabat Diamond League on May 31st, followed by the Rome event on June 4th, where Sarah Healy will also be active in the 5,000m. In other notable Irish athletic performances, Ben Guiden of Clonliffe Harriers and Ella Fennelly of Dundrum South Dublin claimed victories at the National 5km Championships in the Phoenix Park.

Guiden delivered an impressive performance to win the men's title in 14:27, adding yet another achievement to the Guiden family’s sporting legacy, as his brother Ian won the national 10km title at the same venue last month. Aaron Donnelly of Dundrum South Dublin placed second in 14:29, helping DSD retain the senior men’s team title, while teammate Killian Mooney rounded out the podium in 14:38.

In the women's category, Fennelly secured her first senior national title with a winning time of 16:03, improving on her 2024 runner-up finish. Defending champion Amy Greene of Finn Valley AC claimed silver in 16:30, followed by Maebh Brannigan of Galway City Harriers, who took bronze in 16:34. These strong performances highlight the depth of talent in Irish athletics, as athletes continue to push boundaries and achieve new successes both on national and international stages





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Mark English Diamond League 800M Irish Athletics National 5Km Championships

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Mark English becomes first Irish male athlete to win Diamond League raceMark English, an Irish athlete from Finn Valley AC, sets a meeting record as he storms to victory in the men's 800m event at the Shanghai/Keqiao Diamond League in China. This makes him the first Irish male athlete to win a Diamond League race, joining representatives from US and Botswana. He sets a second-fastest career time to date.

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