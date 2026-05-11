Mark Feehily's Health Issues Force Him to Step Down from Westlife Touring

Mark Feehily, a member of the iconic band Westlife, had to take a step back from the band's touring schedule due to serious health issues. He announced his decision in February 2024, citing ongoing medical problems and the physical demands of the concerts. The band confirmed that he would not be joining them on their 25th anniversary tour, but they expressed hope to pay tribute to him during the show.

Mark Feehily , a former member of the iconic band Westlife , had to step back from the band's touring schedule due to serious health issues. He announced his decision in February 2024, citing ongoing medical problems and the physical demands of the concerts.

The band confirmed that he would not be joining them on their 25th anniversary tour. However, they expressed hope to pay tribute to him during the show. Mark has been focusing on his recovery and recently hosted a three-part radio series for RTE, sharing his musical journey and inspirations





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