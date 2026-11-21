Ireland XV acting head coach Mark Sexton expresses strong desire to retain his role following a dominant nine-try win over the Fijian Latui team.

Mark Sexton has officially stated his intention to continue serving as the head coach of the Ireland XV national second string side following a commanding performance against the Fijian Latui on Friday night. The Ulster assistant coach, who stepped into the primary leadership role for the first time in his professional rugby career, guided a largely assembled scratch team to a comprehensive victory characterized by high-scoring efficiency and disciplined execution.

Sexton Desires Continued Leadership Role

The acting head coach explicitly requested that the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) allow him to remain in charge for the upcoming fixtures scheduled in February. Sexton described the experience as a significant professional challenge that he thoroughly enjoyed, citing the whirlwind nature of the preparation period and the exceptional support provided by his coaching staff members Jared Payne, Jimmy Duffy, and Seamus Toomey. He emphasized that managing the broader operational aspects of the team, beyond just the tactical rugby elements, required substantial mental focus which he navigated successfully.

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Sexton reflected on the duration of his absence from such a comprehensive coaching responsibility, noting that it had been a long period since his days coaching in the Mary's Senior Cup. He highlighted the complexity of the role, which involves extensive planning for weekly schedules and managing the backroom support staff alongside the playing squad. Despite the limited cohesion due to the short assembly time, the team demonstrated remarkable unity under his guidance during the match against the Pacific Island side.

Key Performances in a Nine-Try Victory

Ireland XV scored nine tries during the encounter, capitalizing on the Fijian team's lack of discipline which often resulted in Ireland playing with numerical superiority. Joey Carbery stood out prominently in the backline with his exceptional distribution skills, utilizing precise passing and strategic kicking to create space for his teammates. His ability to manipulate the defense was a key factor in the team's attacking success throughout the evening.

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Cathal Forde also delivered a standout performance, mirroring Carbery's effectiveness in linking play and generating offensive opportunities. In the back three, Todd Lawlor impressed significantly with his agile footwork at the full-back position, while the wing partnership of Finn Treacy and Daniel Ryan demonstrated their ability to explode through defensive gaps. Their collective effort in the backline was described by Sexton as amazing for the entire week, providing a reliable outlet for the forwards' hard work.

Forwards Dominate Contact Zones

The forward pack played a crucial part in securing the victory, with Edwin Edogbo dominating collisions on both sides of the ball. His physical presence in the contact area set the tone for the team's forward momentum. Alex Usanov and Brian Gleeson also contributed memorable carries that helped sustain pressure on the Fijian defense, proving that the Ireland XV could compete effectively in the tight areas despite being a relatively new grouping.

Sexton praised the group's set-piece execution and their overall contact work, noting that they were well-prepared for the physical nature of the opposition. The coach acknowledged that Fiji is an absolutely competitive side and that the contact zone would be a tough battleground. The Irish forward pack exceeded these expectations, demonstrating resilience and technical proficiency in difficult conditions that tested their adaptability and tactical awareness.

Looking Ahead to Future Fixtures

The Ireland XV squad now turns its attention to further matches in February, including scheduled encounters against Chile and England A. These fixtures present a critical testing ground for the team as they build cohesion and prepare for higher levels of competition. The victory over the Fijian Latui serves as a strong foundation, showcasing the potential of the players and the effectiveness of the current coaching setup.

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Sexton expressed delight at the commitment shown by the individuals, particularly highlighting Todd Lawlor's class which he observed during Leinster matches earlier in the season. He also noted his satisfaction with Finn Treacy, having coached him for three years in Connacht, and celebrated the collective effort of the back three. The upcoming games will be vital for determining whether this dynamic can be sustained against different tactical approaches as the squad progresses through its February itinerary.