Market Rally Intensifies on Middle East Deal Hopes While SpaceX IPO Captures Attention

Asian and European stocks surged on renewed optimism about a U.S.-Iran peace agreement, which could lower oil prices and inflation. The potential deal drove bond yields down and tempered expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes. Simultaneously, Elon Musk's SpaceX is preparing for the largest-ever IPO, valued at $1.77 trillion, adding to market volatility. Precious metals and the dollar also reacted to the shifting risk sentiment.

Global markets rallied significantly on Friday, driven by mounting hopes for a Middle East peace agreement that could de-escalate geopolitical tensions and ease inflation pressures.

The prospective deal, which would end a three-month-long conflict between the United States and Iran, has been touted by President Donald Trump as nearing a signing, though Iranian officials have not yet confirmed any final decision. Asian equities led the gains, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index surging 3.7 percent and South Korea's Kospi jumping 7.8 percent. Japan's Nikkei rose 3.6 percent, while European futures indicated a strong open, up 1.8 percent.

U.S. stock futures also climbed about 0.2 percent following Wall Street's best session since early April. The optimism was bolstered by a sharp drop in oil prices, which fell to two-month lows as Brent crude slid 1.8 percent to $88.76 per barrel, reducing inflation fears and allowing bond yields to tumble.

Two-year Treasury yields fell 6 basis points to 4.073 percent, and the 10-year yield dropped almost 8 basis points to 4.469 percent, reflecting reduced expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes this year. The probability of an October hike now stands at 36 percent, down from 51 percent.

Meanwhile, attention is split with the historic initial public offering of Elon Musk's SpaceX, which raised a record $75 billion and valued the company at $1.77 trillion, potentially making Musk the world's first trillionaire. The massive IPO is set to debut on the market, contributing to volatility as a diverse and less patient retail investor base may amplify near-term swings.

In currency markets, the dollar stabilized after earlier losses, bouncing 0.2 percent to 160.20 against the yen, a level that keeps traders wary of potential Japanese intervention. Precious metals pulled back from sharp gains, with gold falling 0.7 percent to $4,183 per ounce after a 3.5 percent jump overnight, and silver dipping 0.9 percent to $66.72 after a 5.8 percent rise.

Despite the upbeat mood, analysts caution that repeated optimism from the U.S. administration has previously failed to yield a concrete deal, leaving markets vulnerable to swift reversals if negotiations stall. The European Central Bank's recent rate hike to combat war-driven inflation underscores the sensitivity of central banks to energy price volatility. All eyes remain on diplomatic developments in the Gulf and the landmark SpaceX listing as dual catalysts shaping financial conditions in the near term





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Market Rally Middle East Peace Deal Spacex IPO Oil Prices Bond Yields Federal Reserve Geopolitical Tensions Elon Musk Iran Negotiations Stock Market

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