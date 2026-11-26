Marks & Spencer features two distinct wines: a South African Palomino and a Greek Xinomavro. Reviews highlight zesty seafood pairings for the 2025 vintage and smooth lamb pairings for the 2022 red.

Marks & Spencer has introduced two compelling wine selections from unusual grape varieties this week, challenging conventional perceptions of lesser-known varietals. The retailer featured a Palomino from South Africa and a Xinomavro from Greece, both priced at €14.75. These selections highlight the growing quality of wines made from grapes traditionally dismissed as inferior or too austere for casual drinking.

M&S Found Palomino 2025 Characteristics

The M&S Found Palomino 2025 originates from the Piekenierskloof region in South Africa and carries an alcohol content of 11.5%. Palomino is a Spanish grape variety best known for producing the base wines used in sherry production. Historically, it was also utilized in South Africa for brandy manufacturing. Traditional distillation for both sherry and brandy requires fresh, acidic wines with minimal flavor profiles, leading to the belief that Palomino was an inferior grape variety.

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However, producers in Jerez and South Africa have recently demonstrated that careful handling and reduced yields can produce excellent wines. The M&S Found Palomino 2025 presents zesty and fresh aromas with herbal notes. The palate follows with lively melon fruits and lemon peel. This profile makes it a perfect standalone drink or an ideal companion for lighter seafood dishes.

Greek Xinomavro 2022 Flavor Profile

The M&S Xinomavro 2022 comes from Macedonia, Greece, with a 14% alcohol by volume. Xinomavro translates to sour and black, referring to its historically deep color, firm acidity, and high tannins. Often compared to Nebbiolo in Italy, the variety was once viewed as too austere. It has since gained international reputation for versatility beyond red wines, including sparkling wines and rosés.

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This particular 2022 vintage breaks the mold of austerity. It is pale in color and fragrant with light plum fruits, spice, and smooth tannins on the finish. Marks & Spencer suggests pairing this wine with grilled lamb chops or moussaka. The selection proves that not all Xinomavro wines are rigid, offering smooth, easy, and fruity options at reasonable prices.

Strategic Sourcing and Consumer Impact

Marks & Spencer is positioning these wines as accessible introductions to complex varietals. The 2025 Palomino and 2025 Xinomavro are available for €14.75 each. This pricing strategy targets consumers seeking unique flavors without premium costs. The inclusion of specific vineyard regions like Piekenierskloof and Macedonia adds provenance and authenticity to the offerings.

These selections reflect a broader industry trend toward exploring off-the-beaten-track grapes. By highlighting the technical improvements in Palomino cultivation and the versatility of Xinomavro, Marks & Spencer educates customers on modern wine production. Shoppers can now access high-quality expressions of these historically misunderstood grapes directly from the retailer.

Pairing Guidance and Serving Suggestions

Specific pairing recommendations enhance the consumer experience for both bottles. The M&S Found Palomino 2025 is recommended for lighter seafood dishes due to its zesty acidity and melon notes. The M&S Xinomavro 2022, with its plum and spice profile, complements richer meats like grilled lamb chops or traditional Greek moussaka. These guided pairings simplify the selection process for customers.