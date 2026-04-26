Marks & Spencer’s €39 Tea Dress is a Summer Hit – But Sizes are Selling Fast

Marks & Spencer’s new Printed V-Neck Midi Tea Dress is proving incredibly popular with shoppers, quickly becoming a best-seller. Available in pink floral and red polka dot, the €39 dress is praised for its flattering fit and summer-ready style, but certain sizes are already sold out.

Marks & Spencer is captivating fashion enthusiasts with its latest offering: a beautifully designed tea dress ideal for the warmer months. The Printed V-Neck Midi Tea Dress has recently become available on the retailer’s online platform, showcasing charming angel sleeves, a flattering v-neckline, and a defined, cinched waist that customers are already praising for its universally appealing fit.

Priced at a remarkably affordable €39, this dress falls to an elegant midi length, making it a versatile choice for a variety of summer occasions – from casual barbecues to relaxed evenings on vacation when paired with strappy sandals. The dress is currently offered in two distinct colour options: a delicate pink adorned with dainty floral prints, and a classic red featuring timeless white polka dots.

The pink version is currently fully stocked across all sizes, ranging from 6 to 24, demonstrating its widespread appeal. However, the red colourway is experiencing high demand, with sizes 6, 12, 14, 16, and 18 already sold out, indicating its popularity among shoppers. For those seeking alternatives, ASOS DESIGN offers a Ruched Front Midi Tea Dress at €34.99, distinguished by its eye-catching ruched detailing around the waist.

This dress is available in a range of stylish shades, including buttermilk, sage, black, polka dot, and floral print. New Look also presents a compelling option with its Light Yellow Button Through Tea Midi Dress, priced at £34.99 (approximately €40). This butter yellow and black polka dot midi features a scalloped-edge v-neck with a tie front, a button-through design, a back waist tie, and a tiered skirt for added movement and flair.

Early customer reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with shoppers highlighting the dress’s flattering silhouette and excellent value. One customer enthusiastically stated, ‘Excellent. This dress is way better in person bought in red as well. Please can M&S have more dresses for €39 and available in Tall as well.

Perfect length. ’ Another reviewer commented, ‘A pretty dress purchased in the pale pink. V neck, empire line, so flattering. Lovely to have the tall option (I'm 5 foot 8) good length.

’ While the overall reception is positive, some customers have expressed minor concerns regarding the fabric’s weight, with one reviewer noting, ‘Dress fitted well but the pale colour of the dress didn't suit me. Great price point but I found the fabric to be too thin and see through.

’ Despite this, the dress remains a highly sought-after item, and interested buyers are encouraged to visit the Marks and Spencer website to browse the available options and secure their purchase while supplies last. The quick sell-out of certain sizes underscores the dress’s immediate success and its position as a must-have piece for the summer season.

The availability of a ‘Tall’ option is also a welcomed feature for customers seeking a more accommodating fit, demonstrating Marks & Spencer’s commitment to inclusivity and catering to a diverse range of body types. This launch exemplifies how accessible and stylish fashion can be, offering a beautiful and affordable option for summer wardrobes





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