Maro Itoje Excluded from England Training Squad Amid Ongoing Selection Uncertainty

England captain Maro Itoje has been left out of the initial 26-man training squad for the tour of South Africa, Fiji, and Argentina, deepening speculation over his involvement in the Nations Championship. The omission follows Head Coach Steve Borthwick's comments about potentially resting the heavily-used lock, who has played more international minutes than any player since his debut. The squad, which includes seven Saracens players, is preparing for an uncapped match against France XV, with players from the remaining Premiership semi-finalists excluded due to ongoing domestic competition.

Maro Itoje has been omitted from England's most recent training squad, further clouding his potential involvement in the upcoming Nations Championship next month. Head Coach Steve Borthwick had previously indicated in May that he was contemplating resting his captain for either all or a portion of the extensive 25,000-mile July tour, which includes matches against South Africa, Fiji, and Argentina.

Itoje, who since his 2016 debut has accumulated more international test minutes than any other player globally, also captained the British & Irish Lions to a 2-1 series victory over Australia last summer. His current absence from the squad arrives amid what are described as 'ongoing conversations' with Borthwick regarding his workload and participation.

The initial 26-man training group, which will assemble for a three-day camp at England's Surrey base, notably excludes Itoje, though it does include seven of his Saracens teammates: Ben Earl, Theo Dan, Jamie George, Nick Isiekwe, Hugh Tizard, Noah Calfiori, and Tobias Elliott. This squad is being assembled in preparation for an uncapped international against a French XV in Vannes on June 19.

Notably, players from the four Premiership semi-finalist clubs-Bath, Northampton, Leicester, and Exeter-are absent from this particular group because those teams are still competing in their domestic season. The final weekend of the Gallagher Premiership saw Saracens lose to Exeter, meaning their players are now available for international selection, explaining their inclusion.

Among those not named who are likely to feature later are Exeter's influential back five, as well as key figures from the other semi-finalist outfits once their club campaigns conclude. The broader picture remains one of squad rotation and management as England prepare for a challenging summer schedule and the subsequent Nations Championship, with the status of their star lock and captain remaining the dominant unanswered question





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Maro Itoje England Rugby Steve Borthwick Six Nations British & Irish Lions Saracens Player Workload Tour Squad Summer Tour Rugby Union

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